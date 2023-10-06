Digital Self Defence, FUD, and More
#018 | S2 | On The Go | Episode 4 - Digital Self Defence
Helen and Andy go out into Southampton's East Park for a day, collecting vox pops. These informal street-interviews were our own market research for the podcast and our teaching activities. Do you get the idea of personal cybersecurity or digital self-defence? Who would benefit most from it? Would you attend classes like that? Who can teach it? Who pays for it and how much should it cost?
Microsoft: State-backed hackers grow in sophistication, aggressiveness [Ed: Microsoft is the culprit, not the expert. Microsoft gives them back doors and then resorts to xenophobic incitation -- to save face]
Hackers from countries like Iran are increasingly pairing their hacking operations with information operations pushing propaganda.
Patch now: This serious Linux vulnerability affects nearly all distributions [Ed: FUD alert]
Qualys has discovered a nasty security hole, dubbed 'Looney Tunables', in the glibc C library. This means almost all Linux distributions have a bad security problem.