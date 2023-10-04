Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
No need for buttons with this Arduino Cloud alarm clock
When Arduino first hit the maker scene, the world of embedded electronics was largely unconnected and offline. But as the IoT, home automation, and smart technology advanced, Arduino kept up. Today, there are a variety of Arduino development boards that offer built-in networking capability and you can use the Arduino Cloud to take advantage of them. To demonstrate that, Doug Domke built this button-free alarm clock.
James Adams and Eben Upton on designing Raspberry Pi 5
Raspberry Pi 5 is here, and it has been years in the making. I sat down with Eben to talk about the long process and the many decisions that led to Raspberry Pi 5 coming into being.
Raspberry Pi 5 architecture video transcript
For people who prefer to read than to watch, here’s a transcript of James and Eben’s conversation about Raspberry Pi 5 board architecture, edited to make following it a little easier.
We used a machine transcription tool with a generous overlay of human; if you spot any stand-out oddities that we missed, please let us know in the comments section of the accompanying blog post.
I screwed something up in that last post about Hue
Right, so, the other day I wrote a post eviscerating the Philips (Signify) Hue situation, in which they are heading full steam into enshittification. I said that I didn't want to use Home Assistant becuase of Javascript and a "curl | sh" attitude.
Yeah, that's where I screwed up. That's not them. That's actually Homebridge, aka homebridge.io.