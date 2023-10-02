Debian: Paul Wise, Junichi Uekawa, and Ian Jackson

If you are an email system administrator, you are probably using DKIM to sign your outgoing emails. You should be rotating the key regularly and automatically, and publishing old private keys. I have just released dkim-rotate 1.0; dkim-rotate is a tool to do this key rotation and publication.

If you are an email user, your email provider ought to be doing this. If this is not done, your emails are “non-repudiable”, meaning that if they are leaked, anyone (eg, journalists, haters) can verify that they are authentic, and prove that to others. This is not desirable (for you).

There are possible email protocol improvements which might help, but they’re quite out of scope for this article.