Security Leftovers
Snap Store Restricts Uploads After Potential Security Incident
Canonical is enacting manual reviews for all newly registered uploads to its Snap Store following what it describes as a ‘potential security incident’. The company is responding to user reports that a couple of recently published crypto-related snaps were acting in a (likely) malicious manner (the apps in question have since been pulled, are no longer available to install, and dummy updates issued to affected users to replace them). Now, this sounds dodgy, just as any security incident might.
Malware in the Ubuntu Snap Store Again.
Malware in the Ubuntu Snap Store Again. I keep telling people not to use Snaps. This isn’t even the first time, or the second, or third, that confirmed malware has been found in the Snap store. Snaps have a lot of problems, including being an undocumented and proprietary store format which only Canonical can operate.
Analyzing MIME Files: a Quick Tip, (Sun, Oct 1st)
In my blog post "Quickpost: Analysis of PDF/ActiveMime Polyglot Maldocs" I explain how to search through MIME files with my tool emldump.py