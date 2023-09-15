The Debian Project mourns the loss of Abraham Raji (UPDATED)
The Debian Project has lost a member of its community. On 13th September 2023 Abraham Raji was involved in a fatal accident during a kayaking trip.
Abraham was a popular and respected Debian Developer as well a prominent free software champion in his home state of Kerala, India. He was a talented graphic designer and led design and branding work for DebConf23 and several other local events in recent years. Abraham gave his time selflessly when mentoring new contributors to the Debian project, and he was instrumental in creating and maintaining the Debian India website.
The Debian Project honors his good work and strong dedication to Debian and Free Software. Abraham’s contributions will not be forgotten, and the high standards of his work will continue to serve as an inspiration to others.
UPDATE
In LWN:
-
The Debian Project mourns the loss of Abraham Raji
The Debian project is mourning Abraham Raji, who was killed in an accident on September 13.
Criticism of Debian:
-
Daniel Pocock: Abraham Raji & Debian, DebConf kayak death: search abandoned, evading liability
News has appeared about the death of a volunteer, Abraham Raji, at DebConf23 in Kochi, India.
There is a more complete report published by The Hindu. The key point to note is that the official search was abandoned and it was local residents who found the body. The report doesn't mention whether anybody from Debian stayed to help the local people search after the fire and rescue teams went home at sunset.
The location was the Nihara Resort & Spa in Pizhala.
-
Sahil Dhiman: Abraham Raji
Man, you’re no longer with us, but I am touched by the number of people you have positively impacted. Almost every DebConf23 presentations by locals I saw after you, carried how you were instrumental in bringing them there. How you were a dear friend and brother.
It’s a weird turn of events, that you left us during one thing we deeply cared and worked towards making possible since the last 3 years together. Who would have known, that “Sahil, I’m going back to my apartment tonight” and casual bye post that would be the last conversation we ever had.