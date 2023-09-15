The Debian Project mourns the loss of Abraham Raji (UPDATED)

The LEC-MTK-I1200 comes in a SMARC 2.1 factor form and combines four Arm Cortex-A78 (up to 2.2GHz) and four Arm Cortex-A55 (up to 2.0GHz). The SoM can be configured to have four or eight GB of LPPDR4X and up to 256GB of UFS storage (32GB standard).

The new core board from Sipeed integrates the following FPGA model from GOWIN Semiconductor, offering a comprehensive set of features:

This release backports important security updates from Firefox 115.3.0esr. We also backported the Android-specific security updates from Firefox 118.

I consider Firefox 118 a major release because it finally brings the built-in translation feature for websites. Previously planned for Firefox 117, the new translation feature will let you automatically translate websites from one of the supported languages to another.

Dubbed “Faye”, LMDE 6 is based on the Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series and it’s powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series. It comes in only one flavor with the latest and greatest Cinnamon 5.8 desktop environment.

Firefox 119 doesn’t look like it comes with big changes, but only a few improvements here and there. For example, it promises to let you import some of your Chrome extensions (if they’re available for Firefox, of course) when migrating your data from Google Chrome.

Arriving earlier than initially planned, the LibreOffice 7.6.2 and LibreOffice 7.5.7 updates contain a fix for CVE 2023-4863, a heap buffer overflow discovered in the widely used libwebp library, which is used to decode the now popular WebP graphics format.

Prominent GNOME developer Michael Catanzaro announced today the release schedule for the upcoming GNOME 46 desktop environment series, which suggests a final release date “set in stone” for March 20th, 2024.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

The Debian Project mourns the loss of Abraham Raji (UPDATED)

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 15, 2023,

updated Sep 27, 2023



The Debian Project has lost a member of its community. On 13th September 2023 Abraham Raji was involved in a fatal accident during a kayaking trip.

Abraham was a popular and respected Debian Developer as well a prominent free software champion in his home state of Kerala, India. He was a talented graphic designer and led design and branding work for DebConf23 and several other local events in recent years. Abraham gave his time selflessly when mentoring new contributors to the Debian project, and he was instrumental in creating and maintaining the Debian India website.

The Debian Project honors his good work and strong dedication to Debian and Free Software. Abraham’s contributions will not be forgotten, and the high standards of his work will continue to serve as an inspiration to others.

UPDATE

In LWN:

The Debian Project mourns the loss of Abraham Raji The Debian project is mourning Abraham Raji, who was killed in an accident on September 13.

Criticism of Debian:

Daniel Pocock: Abraham Raji & Debian, DebConf kayak death: search abandoned, evading liability News has appeared about the death of a volunteer, Abraham Raji, at DebConf23 in Kochi, India. There is a more complete report published by The Hindu. The key point to note is that the official search was abandoned and it was local residents who found the body. The report doesn't mention whether anybody from Debian stayed to help the local people search after the fire and rescue teams went home at sunset. The location was the Nihara Resort & Spa in Pizhala.