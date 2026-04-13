Web Browsers/Web Servers: RSS, New Blogs, and Load Balancing

Another thing that the web has is the ETag header. An ETag header is supposed to be a unique identifier for a specific version of a 'resource', ie a URL. The place I normally think of ETags being used is in conditional GETs, but it also has a lesser appreciated (by me) role in HTTP caching, and as I understand it, that creates a little problem.

An opportunistic cache is allowed to use the same ETag and If-None-Match headers for cache validation. When an ETag value is only used by the origin server for conditional GET, we generally would prefer that the ETag value not vary based on the compression. However, when an intermediate cache uses an ETag for validation, it's apparently more convenient if the ETag is specific to the compression. As a result, RFC 9110's specification for ETag specifically requires that the ETag vary based on the response compression, not just its contents.