news
Games: fheroes2 and Capcom horror games
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Heroes of Might and Magic 2 project fheroes2 version 1.1.15 is out now | GamingOnLinux
Dear players of Heroes of Might and Magic II and fans of the fheroes2 project! We are proud to announce a new version of the fheroes2 engine - 1.1.15! This release consists of many interesting changes across all parts of the engine. So, without further delay, let’s dive into the details!
-
XDA ☛ Classic Capcom horror games are now playable on Linux's Proton—here's how to try them early
It was great to see Dino Crisis finally land on Steam earlier this year. Any effort to preserve the classics, clunky or not, should be applauded, as they show us just how far gaming has come since the early days. However, there was just one problem: while Dino Crisis 1 and 2 were sold on Steam, they didn't play nicely on Linux or the Steam Deck.
This was because the games weren't gelling with Proton, the compatibility layer that Linux uses to translate Windows-based games into a format it likes better. Well, the good news is that the Proton community has been hard at work getting some of Capcom's classic horror games working on Proton, and you can give them a spin right now if you want to.