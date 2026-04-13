Games: fheroes2 and Capcom horror games

It was great to see Dino Crisis finally land on Steam earlier this year. Any effort to preserve the classics, clunky or not, should be applauded, as they show us just how far gaming has come since the early days. However, there was just one problem: while Dino Crisis 1 and 2 were sold on Steam, they didn't play nicely on Linux or the Steam Deck.

This was because the games weren't gelling with Proton, the compatibility layer that Linux uses to translate Windows-based games into a format it likes better. Well, the good news is that the Proton community has been hard at work getting some of Capcom's classic horror games working on Proton, and you can give them a spin right now if you want to.