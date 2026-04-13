news
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG): WordPress, Grav, Jekyll, Kirby, Eleventy Etc.
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Vikash Patel ☛ A Tale of Web Vitals
I was staring at a Lighthouse report that felt like an insult. Lorbic.com is a zero-dependency Hugo site. No React, no heavy frameworks, just vanilla CSS and minimal JS. Yet, the mobile performance was tanking.
Performance is not a byproduct of your stack; it is a byproduct of engineering discipline. Lighthouse is an emulator of user frustration, not a game to be tricked. Green scores come from understanding browser threads, not performance plugins.
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Kev Quirk ☛ Adding a Book Editor to My Pure Blog Site
Regular readers will know that I've been on quite the CMS journey over the years. WordPress, Grav, Jekyll, Kirby, my own little Hyde thing, and now Pure Blog. I won't bore you with the full history again, but the short version is: I kept chasing just the right amount of power and simplicity, and I think Pure Blog might actually be it.
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Jono Alderson ☛ Headless websites and the cost of engineering vanity
But most websites do not fail because they lacked architectural purity. They fail because they are hard to update, slow to evolve, politically constrained, badly governed, and disconnected from the people trying to use them to do actual marketing. Headless does not solve those problems by default. Quite often, it makes them worse.
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Brennan ☛ The End of Eleventy · brennan.day
Yesterday, the Font Awesome team launched a Kickstarter for a new project called Build Awesome and Build Awesome Pro, looking to raise $40,000 USD. And it has already reached that funding goal.
What is Build Awesome? Simply put, it's a rebrand of 11ty/Eleventy. Or rather, it is the end of Eleventy.
I have personal stakes in this. 11ty is what my site, and thousands of others, are built and powered with. I support 11ty on Open Collective and have created themes for the framework. So how do I feel about this?
But before I get into why I (and many other 11ty devs) are not celebrating this hugely successful Kickstarter, let's first answer the question: What the hell is 11ty? Well, it's a static site generator.