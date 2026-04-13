Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG): WordPress, Grav, Jekyll, Kirby, Eleventy Etc.

Yesterday, the Font Awesome team launched a Kickstarter for a new project called Build Awesome and Build Awesome Pro, looking to raise $40,000 USD. And it has already reached that funding goal.

What is Build Awesome? Simply put, it's a rebrand of 11ty/Eleventy. Or rather, it is the end of Eleventy.

I have personal stakes in this. 11ty is what my site, and thousands of others, are built and powered with. I support 11ty on Open Collective and have created themes for the framework. So how do I feel about this?

But before I get into why I (and many other 11ty devs) are not celebrating this hugely successful Kickstarter, let's first answer the question: What the hell is 11ty? Well, it's a static site generator.