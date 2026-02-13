Coming six months after NetworkManager 1.54, the NetworkManager 1.56 release introduces support for configuring the HSR interlink port via the “hsr.interlink” property, support for reapplying the “sriov.vfs” property as long as “sriov.total-vfs” is not changed, and support for reapplying “bond-port.vlans”.

Coming six months after Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS, the Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS point release is here as an up-to-date installation media, which includes all the latest software updates and security patches, for those who want to deploy the long-term supported Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system on new computers without having to download hundreds of updated packages from the repositories after the installation.

With GitHub Tray, you can check the recent activity of your GitHub repositories directly from the top bar of your GNOME desktop without opening a web browser, providing real-time notifications about forks, issues, stars, language, and last update time.

Tails 7.4.2 comes almost two weeks after Tails 7.4.1, an emergency release that fixes critical security vulnerabilities in the OpenSSL library, and it’s yet another emergency release that fixes critical security vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel.

Highlights of Mesa 26.0 include KosmicKrisp, a new Vulkan to Metal layered driver for macOS, significant raytracing performance improvements to the RADV Vulkan driver for AMD GPUs, and support for ACO by default for the RadeonSI driver for better GPU performance and better compile times.

Highlights of OpenVPN 2.7 include support for the new upstream DCO Linux kernel module, which will be available in future upstream kernel releases, multi-socket support to handle multiple addresses/ports/protocols within one server, mbedTLS 4 support, and TLS 1.3 support with bleeding-edge mbedTLS versions.

IPFire DBL is designed to organize millions of domains into specific threat categories, based on your security and content policies, including malware, phishing, advertising, pornography, gambling, games, social networks, violence, piracy, dating, Smart TV, and DNS-over-HTTPS.