posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 13, 2026



Quoting: Forget "tiny" distros: How I built my own minimal Linux using Debian —

While there are a lot of tiny Linux distros that I've enjoyed playing around with, Debian and Ubuntu are my primary distros. A lot of these distros use different package managers and installers than the ones I would prefer.

Debian-style distros have been familiar to me since before I started using Linux seriously. The first distro I'd ever tried was Knoppix, one of the first live distros. I'd become familiar with APT through the Fink package manager, which I'd encountered when using the Terminal on macOS (this was long enough ago that it was still called Mac OS X).

For a recent piece on tiny Linux distros I was working on, I thought that I'd rather not reinvent the wheel. I'll just create my own tiny Linux out of an existing system. That would be Debian.