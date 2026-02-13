Games: Videogames, GOG Galaxy, Blades of Fire, and More

Tux Machines

Radxa Cubie A7S Integrates A733 SoC, RISC-V MCU, and LPDDR5 Memory

The Allwinner A733 features a heterogeneous octa-core configuration with 2x Cortex-A76 cores running up to 2.0GHz and 6x Cortex-A55 cores up to 1.8GHz. Graphics are handled by an Imagination PowerVR BXM-4-64 MC1 GPU supporting OpenGL ES 1.1/2.0/3.x, Vulkan 1.3, and OpenCL 3.0 for UI rendering and compute acceleration.

9to5Linux

KDE Frameworks 6.23 Improves the Open/Save Dialogs Across Plasma and KDE Apps

KDE Frameworks 6.23 improves the touch-friendliness and visual fidelity of thumbnail images in Open/Save dialogs throughout Plasma and KDE apps, while updating them to use relative-style date formatting for recent dates and times, similar to how Dolphin shows them.

NetworkManager 1.56 Released with New Features and Improvements

Coming six months after NetworkManager 1.54, the NetworkManager 1.56 release introduces support for configuring the HSR interlink port via the “hsr.interlink” property, support for reapplying the “sriov.vfs” property as long as “sriov.total-vfs” is not changed, and support for reapplying “bond-port.vlans”.

Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS Is Now Available for Download Powered by Linux Kernel 6.17

Coming six months after Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS, the Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS point release is here as an up-to-date installation media, which includes all the latest software updates and security patches, for those who want to deploy the long-term supported Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system on new computers without having to download hundreds of updated packages from the repositories after the installation.

GitHub Tray GNOME Shell Extension Puts Your GitHub Repos in the System Tray

With GitHub Tray, you can check the recent activity of your GitHub repositories directly from the top bar of your GNOME desktop without opening a web browser, providing real-time notifications about forks, issues, stars, language, and last update time.

Tails 7.4.2 Anonymous Linux OS Released to Fix Critical Security Vulnerabilities

Tails 7.4.2 comes almost two weeks after Tails 7.4.1, an emergency release that fixes critical security vulnerabilities in the OpenSSL library, and it’s yet another emergency release that fixes critical security vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel.

Mesa 26.0 Open-Source Graphics Stack Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of Mesa 26.0 include KosmicKrisp, a new Vulkan to Metal layered driver for macOS, significant raytracing performance improvements to the RADV Vulkan driver for AMD GPUs, and support for ACO by default for the RadeonSI driver for better GPU performance and better compile times.

OpenVPN 2.7 Released with Support for DCO Linux Kernel Module, mbedTLS 4

Highlights of OpenVPN 2.7 include support for the new upstream DCO Linux kernel module, which will be available in future upstream kernel releases, multi-socket support to handle multiple addresses/ports/protocols within one server, mbedTLS 4 support, and TLS 1.3 support with bleeding-edge mbedTLS versions.

IPFire DBL Launches as a Community-Powered Domain Blocking for Everyone

IPFire DBL is designed to organize millions of domains into specific threat categories, based on your security and content policies, including malware, phishing, advertising, pornography, gambling, games, social networks, violence, piracy, dating, Smart TV, and DNS-over-HTTPS.

Parrot 7.1 Ethical Hacking Distro Released with Enlightenment Spin, Updated Tools

Coming one and a half months after Parrot 7.0, the Parrot 7.1 release introduces a new spin that uses the lightweight Enlightenment graphical environment, in addition to the MATE and LXQt desktops, and improves the management of the software repositories with Mirror Director.

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 13, 2026

Linux 7.0 Kernel Confirmed by Linus Torvalds, Expected in Mid-April 2026
With the release of Linux kernel 6.19 earlier today, Linus Torvalds confirmed that the next major kernel series will have a version number bump as Linux 7.0 rather than Linux 6.20.
Mesa 26.0 Open-Source Graphics Stack Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
The Mesa 26.0 open-source graphics stack has been released today as a major update that introduces new features and improvements across most of the included graphics drivers.
Linux mint: Monthly News – January 2026
Before we start with the news, I’d like to thank you for your donations and for your support
Bullies Versus GNU/Linux Sites [original]
Promoting GNU/Linux and condemning people who attack GNU/Linux is not a crime
 
Security, FUD, and Windows TCO
PostgreSQL 18.2, 17.8, 16.12, 15.16, and 14.21 Released!
The PostgreSQL Global Development Group has released an update
Forget "tiny" distros: How I built my own minimal Linux using Debian
When I was writing an article on tiny Linux distros
Not sure if you'll like Linux? Try it from your browser
As a long-time Linux user
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
Essora Eos – minimal Devuan based Linux distribution
Essora Eos is a minimalist Linux distribution based on Devuan excalibur
Linux 6.12.71
I'm announcing the release of the 6.12.71 kernel
Hands-On With Lilidog Linux 26.02.06, the New Debian-Based Openbox Distro
When Lilidog Linux 26.02.06 was released on Friday, our Larry Cafiero opened it up and took a look to become one of the first to review it
The British Legal System Fails People Who Expose Crimes and Wrongdoing [original]
We'll soon show messages that we transmitted to politicians
Android Update Distribution Figures (2026): What the Numbers Reveal
I automated my most annoying daily Linux tasks and saved hours every week
I was procrastinating productively, which is a Linux tradition
Bluefin Linux: ChromeOS simplicity meets Linux power
Fedora-based Bluefin Linux combines the simplicity of ChromeOS with the power of a full Linux distribution
I installed Ubuntu on my old MacBook Air and I wish I'd done it sooner
As someone writing Linux articles for How-To Geek, having a dedicated Linux machine makes sense
Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.10, Linux 6.6.124, Linux 6.12.70, Linux 6.1.163, Linux 5.15.200, and Linux 5.10.250
I'm announcing the release of the 6.18.10 kernel
Microsoft Attack Dogs/Operatives Try to Put the Operators of Techrights and of Tux Machines in Prison [original]
The hired guns in London are eager to turn the UK into another China
Apple's iOS Looks Like It's About to Exceed Microsoft Windows Market Share in Switzerland [original]
Microsoft's dominance wanes
Linux Kernel 6.19 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linux kernel 6.19 is now available for download, as announced today by Linus Torvalds himself, featuring enhanced hardware support through new and updated drivers, improvements to file systems and networking, and more.
The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro brings LPDDR6 to Android, and it won't come cheap
Linux Mint is too bland by default: 5 "Spices" to fix your desktop
Do you love Linux Mint but think that the desktop looks a bit too plain and boring
This lightweight Linux distro I tried can run on older machines - but looks modern
If you'd like a lightweight Linux distribution for that aging hardware, but you want a more modern-looking UI
Gaming On An Arduino Uno Q In Linux
After Qualcomm’s purchase of Arduino it has left many wondering what market its new Uno Q board is trying to target
8 Linux distros I always recommend first to developers - and why
These Linux distributions deliver the compilers, flexibility, and stability serious development work demands
Deblinux – lightweight operating system based on Debian
Deblinux is a lightweight operating system based on Debian 13 “Trixie”
Cangaroo open-source CAN bus analyzer supports SocketCAN and CAN-FD on Linux
Cangaroo is an open-source CAN bus analyzer for Linux systems used in automotive, robotics, and industrial environments
Sad news: Dave Farber has passed away
David J. Farber passed away suddenly at his home in Roppongi
Microsoft Windows Falls to All-Time Low in Lithuania, Says statCounter [original]
Windows was near 99% back in the Vista 7 days
