Games: Videogames, GOG Galaxy, Blades of Fire, and More
-
Joel Chrono ☛ Just poking away at videogames
Can’t quite pinpoint why, but at this point, I have no issue starting games one after another, leaving them for days or weeks or months—even years—without worrying, I just know that I’ll eventually return to those that are worthy.
-
Soylent News ☛ GOG Galaxy is Apparently to be Ported to Linux
hubie writes:
So far, the DRM-free game platform GOG only runs on Windows and macOS. The company is now looking for a new developer for a Linux version.
-
Heise ☛ "The next big step": GOG Galaxy is apparently to be ported to Linux
This is apparently about to change. GOG is very specific in the job advertisement: “We are looking for a Senior Engineer to help shape the architecture, tooling landscape, and development standards of GOG Galaxy with Linux firmly in mind from the ground up,” it states. The developer's task would be to build and maintain the Linux version of GOG Galaxy, it continues. So far, GOG has not officially announced the apparently planned Linux port of GOG Galaxy. It is unclear when it is expected to be ready. GamingOnLinux first reported on the job advertisement.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Blades of Fire is jumping from Epic to Steam with big upgrades and Steam Deck support | GamingOnLinux
After being an Epic Exclusive, the action-adventure Blades of Fire from MercurySteam and 505 Games is arriving on Steam on May 14th. It's not just jumping from one store to the other, it's also coming fresh with a whole lot of upgrades too.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ More Total War games arrive on GOG along with a return of The Long Dark | GamingOnLinux
GOG has more goodies available for fans of DRM-free gaming with the release of more Total War games, and The Long Dark has returned as well.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ The 'No ICE in Minnesota' charity bundle is live on itch.io | GamingOnLinux
Another chance for you to score a whole lot of games, while also supporting charity in the "No ICE in Minnesota" bundle on itch.io. They're hoping to raise at least $500,000, with $238,575.59 raised at time of writing this little bit.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Gothic 1 Remake gets a June release date | GamingOnLinux
THQ Nordic have just revealed that the Gothic 1 Remake is now set for release on June 5th. Bringing the original game from 2001 up to more modern standards in terms of gameplay and graphics.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Buckshot Roulette dev becomes a major Godot Engine donor | GamingOnLinux
The Godot Engine team announced that Mike Klubnika, the developer of Buckshot Roulette and s.p.l.i.t, has become a major funding donor for the open source game engine.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ How Many Dudes does it take to beat 1 horse-sized duck and 75 duck-sized horses? This game answers your dumb questions | GamingOnLinux
If you love games that are a bit on the stupid side, the auto-battling roguelike How Many Dudes? may answer a few of your dumbest questions.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Diablo II: Resurrected - Infernal Edition gets released on Steam and Steam Deck Verified | GamingOnLinux
Blizzard have released Diablo II: Resurrected – Infernal Edition on Steam, a newly upgraded version of the classic action RPG and it's Steam Deck Verified too.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck completely out of stock in the US, Canada and Asia | GamingOnLinux
Seems like the component shortages thanks to AI may have finally hit Valve as in the US, Canada and Asia all models of Steam Deck are completely out of stock.