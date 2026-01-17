Why do we do this? We want to take advantage of the multicore of each nodes as opposed to using clusters on future as the overhead network may add on to the time and makes optimization less efficiency. Instead, we will send a script to each node so that it can fork its own cores to run the simulation. Also, if we specify packages on our script, we can automate the process of installing these packages on our nodes. code

What we did above is basically a template script (We are saving this as par_test_script.R), one where we can edit where to begin and end in terms of which iteration to start and end per node. And also instruction to save result. This is when we can put a little more effort in incorporating some instructions to inform us when task is completed (e.g., via email) and also it would also be nice to know what is the ETA of the entire task by perhaps benchmarking how long the first iteration took to complete, then multiple by total iters per node. Again, this can be sent via email, and also maybe only for the first node as opposed to all nodes, so we’re not bombarded with messages beginning and the end. 🤣