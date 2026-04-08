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3 Linux distros to try now that you've outgrown Linux Mint
Quoting: 3 Linux distros to try after you’ve outgrown Linux Mint —
Mint is an excellent distro for Linux newcomers, but at some point, all those beginner-friendly optimizations start to feel limiting. If that sounds like you, it’s probably time to stop trying to fix Mint or patch over its limitations with add-ons, and move to something more advanced. Here are three intermediate Linux distros built for users who’ve outgrown Linux Mint.