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RK3588-Based 3.5-inch SBC Offers 8K Video, PCIe 3.0, and Multi-Display Support
Quoting: RK3588-Based 3.5-inch SBC Offers 8K Video, PCIe 3.0, and Multi-Display Support —
Connectivity includes dual Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0, with optional cellular expansion through the onboard M.2 slot.
The board supports Android and Linux operating systems, with support for containerization and virtualization technologies such as Docker and KVM. Multi-OS configurations are supported, allowing different operating systems to run across multiple displays.