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GParted Live 1.8.1-3 Released with Linux Kernel 6.19.10 and GParted 1.8.1
Based on the Debian Sid (Unstable) repositories as of April 4th, 2026, the GParted Live 1.8.1-3 release is powered by Linux kernel 6.19.10 and ships with GParted 1.8.1, which implements a workaround for the blkid command for identifying block devices to prevent false detection of whole disk ZFS.
On top of that, GParted Live 1.8.1-3 introduces a new boot menu entry to verify the integrity of the live boot medium, replaces sha256 with b3sum for checksums, and fixes an issue with the checksums of the files inside the live system.