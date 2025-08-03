Tux Machines

Is Your IXP at Risk of Becoming a “Zombie”?

Over the past few months at the Internet Society, I’ve observed a concerning trend in several regions where I’ve been working: a growing number of Internet exchange points (IXPs) appear to be operating on autopilot—what I call “Zombie IXPs.” 

LinuxGizmos.com

Modos Paper Monitor Brings High-Speed E-Paper to Developers

Modos Tech has announced the Modos Paper Monitor, a 13.3‑inch open‑hardware e‑ink display designed for real‑time use. Unlike traditional e‑paper, it supports refresh rates of 60 to 75 Hz with sub‑100 ms latency, enabling smooth interaction and multiple image modes.

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 03, 2025

  1. Microsoft Windows "Market Share" Measured Around 2.7% in Iraq, Plunges to 6.5% in Saudi Arabia
    Microsoft isn't on the agenda in Iraq
  2. Video: The Rise of GNU/Linux and Free Software as Seen by RMS in 2004
    DTP's founder argued that when Windows goes below 85% "market share", it'll lose its grip in the monopoly sense
  3. When (Almost) One-Man Operations Are Disguised as Medium-Sized Companies
    the CEO hides in the US (hiding from his ex-wives, 4 daughters from those wives, and Sirius staff that he defrauded)
  4. Microsoft Actually in Trouble, Microsofters Unable to Obey Judges' Orders
    For the second time in a week, Microsofters are unable to obey orders

  5. Google Throwing Out the Search Engine With the Bathwater is a Complete and Utter 'Shi

    -ow' as the Company Drowns in Debt, Layoffs, and Worse
    The mainstream media almost never mentions GAFAM debt
  6. Next Month 'New Techrights' Turns Two
    Next month, on the fourth week, it'll be 2 years since the migration
  7. Operating Systems' Statistics in New Zealand: GNU/Linux Up, Windows Down to All-Time Lows
    Remember all this when the media says that Microsoft became like 10 times more valuable in those 15 years (from 400 billion to 4,000 billion in alleged "worth")
  8. GNU/Linux Share in Sweden Has Doubled Since PewDiePie, A Swede, Recommended It
    months ago he moved to GNU/Linux, then told others to consider doing the same
  9. GNU/Linux Hits Record High in Portugal
    GNU/Linux picking up in Portugal
  10. Gemini Protocol is Not Dying, It's Growing
    When people say things like "Gemini Protocol is dying" the data does not support them
  11. GNU/Linux is Thriving This Summer
    It is meanwhile acknowledged, even by Microsoft pushers, that many GNU/Linux PCs will get sabotaged next month
  12. The End of Microsoft's Reign in Spain: Windows Falls to All-Time Lows in Spanish Web Traffic
    Windows sank to new lows in Spain
  13. The Bots Never Sleep: In The Weekends, Slopfarms Dominate Google News, Majority of Entries in Google Are Fake Articles About 'Linux'
    Google is fast becoming an ocean of plagiarism; the same goes for Google News, which was supposed to have extra quality control
  14. Russia's Yandex Has Caught Up With Bing in Terms of "Market Share"
    Microsoft has been firing loads of Bing workers for over 2 years already
  15. Canada: GNU/Linux Up to Records Highs, Windows Down to Record Lows
    Microsoft already announcing some plans to shut down Vista 11
  16. Gemini Links 02/08/2025: Transducers in Typed Racket and American ISPs
    Links for the day
  17. Links 02/08/2025: Microsoft Already Kills Vista 11 SE, Smartphone Sales Down, Truth Gets "You're Fired!" in the US
    Links for the day
  18. Russia: GNU/Linux Rises to Highest Adoption Level Since Invasion of Ukraine
    Moving up in the north
  19. Microsoft's Latest Financial Report: We "Gained" 300 Million Dollars in "Goodwill" and Liabilities Grew by 32 Billion Dollars
    Microsoft's debt has reached an all-time high
  20. The Register US = The Register MS
    Formerly The Register UK
  21. Weeks After Microsoft Shut Down Its Operations in Pakistan Windows Falls to All-Time Lows
    Only less than a month ago it was quietly revealed, based on laid-off staff, that Microsoft shut down in Pakistan
  22. Criminal Behaviour is the Standard Operating Procedure at Microsoft
    In the future I'll be able to tell how, when dealing with SLAPPs from Microsofters, their Microsoft services failed me and sometimes even blocked my contacts
  23. GNU/Linux Rises to All-Time Highs in Europe
    many people will get fired for buying Microsoft
  24. All-Time Highs for GNU/Linux on the Client Desktop/Laptop, Based on Steam Survey
    GNU/Linux rose to 2.89% in Steam
  25. Links 02/08/2025: Blaugust 2025 and "Russia Declares Navalny Memoir ‘Extremist’"
    Links for the day
  26. Free Software is Not a Business Model
    Go ahead, ask your friend, "how do you plan to monetise your children?"
  27. LLM Slop Harms Real Literature, Real Web Sites, Real Journalism
    LLM slop is a parasite and it'll run out of legitimate outputs
  28. Upcoming OSI Scandal Series
    The OSI is a rogue actor because it serves Microsoft in exchange for money
  29. Slopwatch: The Issue Persists, But the Consensus in the Media Changes as Google Enrages It With LLM Plagiarism
    We've meanwhile assessed the latest output from Linuxiac
  30. IRC Proceedings: Friday, August 01, 2025
    IRC logs for Friday, August 01, 2025
  31. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  32. Links 02/08/2025: İstanbul Retail Inflation Reaches 42.48%, US FBI Opens Office in New Zealand
    Links for the day
  33. Gemini Links 02/08/2025: ZFS, LLM Hype, and Fake Modules
    Links for the day
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.

Review: HeliumOS 10.0
I had some mixed feelings while running HeliumOS
Windows Falls Below 12% "Market Share" in India, the World's Largest Population [original]
So far this month it looks like Windows is in trouble
Microsoft, anybody home?
You know what: Microsoft became miserably incompetent in IT
 
Some of the latest articles
Recent Videos About GNU/Linux and Free Software
via Invidious
Koozali SME Server 11.0 Beta1 Release Announcement
major release of Koozali SME Server
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
or today's leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and the Web
FOSS and focus on the Net
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Games: Academia, Video Games, and DuckStation
3 picks for today
Open Hardware/Modding: One-Hertz Challenge, ESP32, and More
half a dozen hardware stories
Debian Development and Ubuntu Pushes Restrictions
3 updates from both
today's howtos
mostly idroot
Security Leftovers
Security related picks
This Week in GNOME: #210 Periodic Updates
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from July 25 to August 01
Debian is Deleting Its Own History
bad move
I replaced default Linux commands with these 5 alternatives, and I should have sooner
Linux has always been great at holding onto its roots
Android Leftovers
5 of the best new Android apps and games to try this August
Why Linux Is My IDE
You can program without programming tools
KDE Is Making Its Own Linux Distro, and You Can Try It
KDE developers have announced that you can now test KDE Linux
today's leftovers
4 links
LibreOffice Asia Conference 2025, Tokyo – Call for proposals is open
The LibreOffice Asia Conference Committee is pleased to invite proposals for talks at the LibreOffice Asia Conference 2025
Sparky news 2025/07
The 7th monthly Sparky project and donate report of the 2025...
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
This Week in Plasma: day/night theme switching
This week something was merged for Plasma 6.5 that a lot of people have been wanting for a long time
OnlyOffice Desktop Editors 9 review - Slowly getting there
You could try the free LibreOffice, for instance
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.9, Linux 6.12.41, and Linux 6.6.101
I'm announcing the release of the 6.15.9 kernel
Games: Adult Content, Valve, Car Park Capital, and More
a dozen GamingOnLinux stories
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's leftovers
Linux, BSD, and more
LibreOffice Asia Conference 2025 and ODF 1.3 and 1.4
LibreOffice picks
Security Leftovers
only 3 more for now
Programming Leftovers
Development news
Mozilla Localization and VPN on GNU/Linux
some Mozilla news
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
IBM related distros
FOSS Weekly and Free Software Updates/Picks
leftovers regarding FOSS
today's howtos
late night batch
Linux 6.16
just out
I found a distro that brings the best of Windows, macOS, and Linux into one system
And like any Arch-based distro, it comes with a learning curve.
GNU/Linux Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux, but some BSD
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS news
Debugging Postgres Errors and CloudNativePG Releases
psql picks
Testing KDE Linux
KDE Linux needs help
Web Browsers/Web Servers and RSS Feeds
Web related stuff, FOSS only
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Security Leftovers
Security related news picks
Open Hardware/Modding: DIY, Raspberry Pi, and More
hardware picks
today's howtos
more howtos
False Marketing, Red Hat Coverage and Recommendations Paid for by Red Hat (IBM), Then Cited by Red Hat
Some Red Hat bits
Ubuntu 25.10 Snapshot 3 is Available to Download
The third monthly snapshot of Ubuntu 25.10 (Questing Quokka) is available to download
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Android Leftovers
Don’t worry, Samsung’s Android XR headset is still launching this year
6 weird but incredible things you can do with Batocera Linux
Batocera Linux may seem like just another retro gaming distribution
Missing Skype? Choose freedom and switch to GNU Jami
We've been recommending GNU Jami along with other free communication tools for some time now
These Linux Distros Will Level Up Your Privacy and Security
Although most Linux distros can be secured, some stand out by delivering advanced privacy and security features out of the box
Ubuntu’s Desktop Icons Extension Adds New Keyboard Shortcuts
DING (Desktop Icons New Generation) is what enables you to place app shortcuts
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Scratch-Built KaOS and Its Latest KDE-Driven Evolution
KaOS doesn’t follow the crowd; it sets its own course with a bold KDE twist
Linux Foundation Press Release and Paid-for 'Spam' ('Articles') About AGNTCY
some picks, more to come
For Windows 10’s 10th anniversary, I’m switching to Linux
Given how Microsoft is getting ready to pull the plug on Windows 10 this October, I've decided to skip the party this year
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles