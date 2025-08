news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 03, 2025



Quoting: June/July in KDE Itinerary —

Since the last update two months ago KDE Itinerary got support for manually added train and bus trips, a more flexible alternative connection search, a new departure details view and a better location search, among many other improvements.

Being able to manually enter train or bus trips rather than selecting them from timetable data has been often requested and is now finally available.