The "No Space Left on Device" error in Linux (Ubuntu) can be misleading because it doesn’t always mean your disk is full.

Linux manages storage in two ways: through actual disk space (bytes) and inodes (metadata structures that track file details). You might encounter this error if either your disk space is exhausted or your system has run out of inodes, even if there’s still free space available.

This guide will show you the practical steps to diagnose and fix the issue, whether it’s caused by large files filling up storage or too many small files consuming inodes.