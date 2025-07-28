news
today's howtos
-
How to Resolve the “No space left on device” Error in Ubuntu
The "No Space Left on Device" error in Linux (Ubuntu) can be misleading because it doesn’t always mean your disk is full.
Linux manages storage in two ways: through actual disk space (bytes) and inodes (metadata structures that track file details). You might encounter this error if either your disk space is exhausted or your system has run out of inodes, even if there’s still free space available.
This guide will show you the practical steps to diagnose and fix the issue, whether it’s caused by large files filling up storage or too many small files consuming inodes.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install VeraCrypt on AlmaLinux 10
Data security has become paramount in today’s digital landscape, making encryption tools like VeraCrypt essential for protecting sensitive information. VeraCrypt stands as the premier successor to TrueCrypt, offering enhanced security features and robust encryption capabilities that make it indispensable for AlmaLinux users seeking comprehensive data protection.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenResty on AlmaLinux 10
OpenResty represents a powerful fusion of NGINX’s robust web server capabilities with the dynamic scripting potential of LuaJIT. This comprehensive guide will walk you through installing OpenResty on AlmaLinux 10, providing you with the knowledge to harness this exceptional web platform for modern applications.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Portainer on AlmaLinux 10
Container management has revolutionized modern IT infrastructure, transforming how organizations deploy, scale, and maintain applications. As businesses increasingly adopt containerization technologies, the need for efficient management tools becomes paramount. Portainer emerges as a game-changing solution, offering an intuitive web-based interface that simplifies Docker container management without sacrificing functionality or control.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Darktable on Fedora 42
Darktable stands as one of the most powerful open-source RAW photo editing applications available for GNU/Linux users. For Fedora 42 enthusiasts seeking professional-grade photography workflow software, installing Darktable opens up a world of advanced image processing capabilities.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install NextCloud on AlmaLinux 10
NextCloud stands as one of the most robust open-source cloud storage solutions available today, offering enterprise-grade features for organizations and individuals seeking complete control over their data. This comprehensive guide walks you through installing NextCloud on AlmaLinux 10, leveraging the stability and security of Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL) compatibility.
-
-
dwaves.de ☛ GNU/Linux Debian 13 how to install veeam
seriously rather would recommend using rsync to backup periodically to USB-DISK-A then every week swap USB-DISK-A with USB-DISK-B and backup to USB-DISK-B check out this cool SATA swap station than this madness: [...]
-
Linuxiac ☛ How to Install Surveillance Giant Google Chrome on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Need Surveillance Giant Google Chrome on your Enterprise GNU/Linux system? Here’s how to install it on Rocky GNU/Linux 10.