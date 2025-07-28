Free and Open Source Software

news
pycodestyle - Python style guide checker - LinuxLinks
pycodestyle is a tool to check your Python code against some of the style conventions in PEP 8.
This utility does not enforce every single rule of PEP 8. It helps to verify that some coding conventions are applied but it does not intend to be exhaustive. Some rules cannot be expressed with a simple algorithm, and other rules are only guidelines which you could circumvent when you need to.
quick-lint-js - finds bugs in JavaScript programs - LinuxLinks
quick-lint-js gives you instant feedback as you code. Find bugs in your JavaScript before your finger leaves the keyboard. Lint any JavaScript file with no configuration.
readest - modern, feature-rich ebook reader - LinuxLinks
Readest is an open-source ebook reader designed for immersive and deep reading experiences.
Built as a modern rewrite of Foliate, it leverages Next.js 15 and Tauri v2 to deliver a smooth, cross-platform experience across macOS, Windows, Linux, Android, iOS, and the Web.
