CM5 MINIMA Carrier Board for Raspberry Pi CM5 Features M.2 M-Key Slot

The CM5 MINIMA is a compact carrier board built for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5, developed in collaboration with Seeed Studio and Pierluigi Colangeli. It integrates essential I/O and expansion features into a 61 by 61 millimeter layout designed for embedded projects, low-power computing, and space-constrained applications.

Radxa Launches M.2 AI Accelerator with Axera AX8850 and 24 TOPS NPU

The Radxa AICore AX-M1 is an M.2 M Key AI acceleration module designed for edge computing systems that require high-throughput neural processing. Built around the Axera AX8850 system-on-chip, the module combines an octa-core Cortex-A55 processor with a 24 TOPS INT8-capable NPU and an 8K-capable video processing unit, delivering AI processing capabilities in a compact footprint.

MS-C926: Ultra-Slim Fanless Embedded System with Dual 2.5 GbE and M.2 Expansion

Shotcut 25.07 Video Editor Introduces Speech to Text Model Downloader

Coming two and a half months after Shotcut 25.05, the Shotcut 25.07 release introduces a new Speech to Text model downloader, a new System Fusion theme, a Whisper.cpp (GGML) model downloader to the Speech to Text dialog, and an Outline video filter that uses the input alpha channel–useful with rich text or assets with a transparent background.

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 28, 2025

FUD Attack Portraying Misconfigured Application and Social Engineering as "Linux" Issue (Leveraging "Panda")

  
Debian: Tails 6.18, Br OS 12.11, and 64-bit Time

  
Three Years [original]

  
This Laptop Has a Raspberry Pi inside

  
This Week in Plasma: Printer Ink Level Monitoring

  
today's howtos

  
Computers and the older generation

  
7 Linux Apps I Install on Every New PC

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Review: deepin 25.0.1

  
Linux 6.16

  
Today in Techrights

  
My Laptop Couldn't Upgrade to Windows 11, So I Switched to Linux

  
KDE Plasma 6.5 Adds Low Printer Ink Notifications

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
KDE, GNOME, GNU/Linux, and BSD

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftover

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, and More

  
Games: Godot Project and GameOS

  
Shows and Videos: JayzTwoCents Finally Tries Linux and This Week in Linux

  
CentOS and Fedora Leftovers

  
Debian: RISC-V Support and DebConf 25

  
Linux Budgie Desktop: A Perfect Blend of Aesthetics and Power

  
today's howtos

  
Android Leftovers

  
How Does OpenMandriva Lx 'Rock' Stack Against Fedora? My Thoughts

  
My favorite Linux graphic desktop environment will soon prod you if your printer ink is low

  
Here's why no one can shut up about Linux gaming

  
5 Best Linux Distros with Native NVIDIA GPU Support

  
GNOME Calendar: A New Era of Accessibility Achieved in 90 Days

  
SparkyLinux & MidoriVPN & Astian Cloud

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
5 Open Source Apps You Can use for Seamless File Transfer Between Linux and Android

  
Radxa Launches M.2 AI Accelerator with Axera AX8850 and 24 TOPS NPU

  
Slackel 8.0 "Openbox"

  
Games: Super Meat Boy 3D, Steam Changes, and Proton Experimental

  
Today in Techrights

  
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
This Week in GNOME and More GNOME Development News

  
Security Leftovers

  
Firefox and Thunderbird Commentary/Videos

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Rust Hype

  
Fedora, Red Hat, and CentOS Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
today's howtos

  
Games: Steam Deck, Fight or Kite, Benchmarks, and DOOM

  
Upgrading or Moving From Vista 10 to GNU/Linux

  
Liya Linux v2.4 "Shravya"

  
DragonFly 6.4.2 released

  
today's howotos

  
today's leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: One Hertz Challenge, ESP32, and More

  
Security Leftovers

  
Games: Heroic Games Launcher 2.18, GOG Preservation Program, and More

  
'Wayback' Keeps Old Linux Desktop Environments Alive on Wayland

  
Android's Linux Terminal Is Getting a New Feature

  
FreeBSD 15 installer to offer minimal KDE desktop

  
Why I'm Hopping Linux Distros to openSUSE This Weekend

  
FreeBSD 15 installer to offer minimal KDE desktop

  
Mirroring Protesilaos' videos to Internet Archive

  
Understanding ODF File Types: .odt, .ods, .odp, and Beyond

  
Microsoft, anybody home?

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Thunderbird 141 Arrives with Archive Button, OpenPGP Expiry Warnings

  
Today in Techrights

  
GNU/Linux, BSD, and More

  
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers

  
Recent GNU/Linux Videos (via Invidious)

  
