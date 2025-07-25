news
Security and Windows TCO
LWN ☛ Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (chromium, firefox-esr, and mediawiki), Fedora (firefox), Oracle (git, kernel, redis, and sudo), Red Hat (aardvark-dns, firefox, kernel, and thunderbird), Slackware (httpd), SUSE (php7, php8, and salt), and Ubuntu (linux-raspi-realtime and ruby-rack).
Security Week ☛ SonicWall Patches Critical SMA 100 Vulnerability, Warns of Recent Malware Attack
SonicWall advises organizations to patch SMA 100 appliances and look for IoCs associated with Overstep malware attacks.
Security Week ☛ High-Value NPM Developers Compromised in New Phishing Campaign
Hackers have injected malware into popular NPM packages after compromising several developer accounts in a fresh phishing campaign.
Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
Security Week ☛ ToolShell Attacks Hit 400+ SharePoint Servers, US Government Victims Named
More information has emerged on the ToolShell SharePoint zero-day attacks, including impact, victims, and threat actors.
