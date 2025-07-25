news
today's howtos
HowTo Geek ☛ Memorize These Linux Commands to Take Control of Your Storage and Disks
Whether you're installing Linux on a new system or adding new storage, there are plenty of commands to manage the disks on your system. These commands can help you get a handle on your hard drives and SSDs in Linux.
Whether you're adding new drives, installing a new system, or giving your drives a tune-up, these commands will help you take charge of your storage from the command line.
Jono Alderson ☛ It's time for modern CSS to kill the SPA
While we were busy reinventing navigation in JavaScript, the platform quietly solved the problem.
Modern browsers – specifically Chromium-based ones like Chrome and Edge – now support native, declarative page transitions. With the View Transitions API, you can animate between two documents – including full page navigations – without needing a single line of JavaScript.
Yes, really.
XDA ☛ 5 ways Btrfs subvolumes differ from conventional storage partitions
The B-tree file system (Btrfs) is a type of file system with a copy-on-write principle and a logical volume manager. Originally developed to address the lack of snapshots, integrity checking, data scrubbing, and other features within existing Linux file systems, Btrfs differs from other file systems, particularly with its ability to create subvolumes. ZFS does have something similar with datasets and snapshots, though this is an interesting implementation that makes Btrfs fairly versatile. Let's look at how subvolumes differ from conventional partitions.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Krita on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Digital artists and creative professionals seeking a robust, open-source painting application will find Krita to be an exceptional choice for their Rocky GNU/Linux 10 system. This professional-grade digital painting software offers comprehensive tools for illustration, concept art, texture creation, and digital painting workflows.
ID Root ☛ How To Install NetBox on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
NetBox stands as the industry-leading open-source infrastructure resource modeling (IRM) application, originally developed by DigitalOcean’s network engineering team. This powerful platform combines IP address management (IPAM), data center infrastructure management (DCIM), and network automation capabilities into a unified solution that thousands of organizations worldwide rely on for managing their network infrastructure.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nginx Proxy Manager on Fedora 42
Managing multiple web services and applications can quickly become overwhelming, especially when dealing with SSL certificates, domain routing, and security configurations. Nginx Proxy Manager emerges as a powerful solution that simplifies reverse proxy management through an intuitive web interface.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Feishin on openSUSE
Feishin represents the future of self-hosted music streaming, offering openSUSE users a modern and powerful alternative to traditional music players. This comprehensive guide will walk you through every step of installing Feishin on your openSUSE system, ensuring you can enjoy your music library with style and functionality.
ID Root ☛ How To Install VNC Server on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Virtual Network Computing (VNC) represents a powerful remote desktop solution that enables administrators and users to access graphical desktop environments over network connections. This technology has become essential for modern IT infrastructure management, providing seamless remote access capabilities across diverse computing environments.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kaffeine on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” represents a significant milestone in GNU/Linux desktop computing, offering enhanced stability and modern features for multimedia enthusiasts. Among the various media players available for GNU/Linux systems, Kaffeine stands out as a powerful and versatile solution, particularly for users who require advanced functionality like digital television support and seamless KDE integration.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenStack on Fedora 42
OpenStack represents one of the most powerful open-source clown computing platforms available today, providing organizations with the infrastructure needed to build and manage private clouds efficiently. This comprehensive guide walks you through the complete process of installing OpenStack on Fedora 42, covering everything from initial system preparation to post-installation optimization.
