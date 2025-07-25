news
Audiocasts/Shows: David Heinemeier Hansson on Lex Fridman’s Podcast, BSD Now, and More
-
Mike Rockwell ☛ David Heinemeier Hansson on Lex Fridman’s Podcast
I haven’t finished listening to the whole episode — it’s over six hours — but what I have listened to has been entertaining and informative. DHH’s enthusiasm about Linux, Ruby, and programming is infectious.
-
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 621: Exaggerated Death Report
Designing a Storage Pool, The Report of My Death Was an Exaggeration, Generic BSD installations on ARM64 UEFI, dm_target_crypt_ng - Add next-generation implementation, The X Window System didn't immediately have X terminals, The Book of PF 4th Edition Is Coming Soon, Periodical 20 Localized Computing, and more
-
The Ask Noah Show ☛ Ask Noah Show: Ask Noah Show 452 | Open Sauce 2025
This week Noah heads to Open Sauce in San Fransisco to explore the world's biggest celebration of makers, creators, and inventors. Steve takes us through his hardware troubleshooting steps, and we give you an update on some of the projects we're working on.