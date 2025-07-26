Firefox and Thunderbird Commentary/Videos

Welcome back to another edition of the Community Office Hours! This month, we’re taking a closer look at Thunderbird 140.0 ESR “Eclipse,” our latest Extended Support Release! Sr. Manager of Desktop Engineering Toby Pilling (who so helpfully provides the Thunderbird Monthly Development Digest) is walking us through the latest Thunderbird. He’ll let us know what’s in, what’s out, and why you should give the new monthly Release channel a try. We’re also introducing a new member of the Thunderbird Team, Manager of Community Programs Michael Ellis.