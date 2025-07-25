Games: Oceaneers, Nintendo Switch 2, and More

It's so hard to write about the game (or even to talk about it really) because of the urge to avoid spoilers. Like a couple of people at one of the quiz nights I attended were talking about the game and I tried to discuss it with them a bit but couldn't figure out what to say (because we did not know exactly how far each of us was into the game) except that it was kind of driving me insane; and I ended up learning about a secret room I hadn't found yet, which I would rather not have.

The game is all about figuring out secrets, and annoyingly whenever you feel like you have figured something out it feels like you just uncover even more things to figure out. If you love puzzles, digging up clues and solving mysteries, you'll love it, but also it might make you dangerously obsessive, IDK.