Games: Oceaneers, Nintendo Switch 2, and More

GamingOnLinux ☛ Oceaneers is a survival-crafting adventure set in a flooded world of sinking islands
Arriving later in 2026, Oceaneers has a really fun sounding idea. It's a survival-crafting adventure in a flooded world of sinking islands. Can't wait to get my hands on this one, really do love the overall style of it.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Fanatical's Steam Deck friendly Play on the Go Elite Collection is back
Fanatical have a fresh Steam Deck friendly Play on the Go Elite Collection Bundle release, where you can grab some great games. All games included are Steam Deck Verified, so they should all be click and play on Steam Deck and SteamOS systems as well as Desktop Linux.
Blake Watson ☛ Your freeform digital character sheet for D&D 5e
So in 2019, I built Minimal Character Sheet. It tries to be space efficient, yet give you space to write all of the information you want to record. It gives you fields for the common things that you would find on your character sheet. While it does do a little bit of automation, such as calculating modifiers, most everything is freeform and flexible.
I used it off and on for years, but recently started using it again and immediately realized it needed some quality of life updates. I also realized I never properly introduced it on my blog. So here we go!
Seth Michael Larson ☛ Nintendo Switch 2 physical game price differences
Last week I was able to purchase a Nintendo Switch 2. The console was due to arrive on Monday, so I also picked up a physical copy of Mario Kart World for $80 USD (compared to $70 USD for digital). This is the first time I can remember that Nintendo had a different price for an identical game, just based on the medium. At first glance this seems like a $10 USD difference, but there's a detail that gets obscured by comparing sticker price alone: who is paying storage costs.
Roy Tang ☛ Blue Prince
It's so hard to write about the game (or even to talk about it really) because of the urge to avoid spoilers. Like a couple of people at one of the quiz nights I attended were talking about the game and I tried to discuss it with them a bit but couldn't figure out what to say (because we did not know exactly how far each of us was into the game) except that it was kind of driving me insane; and I ended up learning about a secret room I hadn't found yet, which I would rather not have.
The game is all about figuring out secrets, and annoyingly whenever you feel like you have figured something out it feels like you just uncover even more things to figure out. If you love puzzles, digging up clues and solving mysteries, you'll love it, but also it might make you dangerously obsessive, IDK.