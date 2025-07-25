Tux Machines

LILYGO Launches Four New ESP32-S3 Boards for LoRa, Display, Motion, and CAN Applications

LILYGO has announced four new ESP32-S3-based development boards targeting a diverse range of embedded and IoT applications. These boards combine wireless connectivity with specialized hardware such as e-paper displays, CAN interfaces, motion sensors, and GPS modules, and are designed for rapid prototyping and deployment using familiar platforms like Arduino IDE, PlatformIO, and ESP-IDF.

Zephyr RTOS 4.2 Released with Renesas RX Support, USB Video Class, MQTT 5.0, and Nearly 100 New Boards

Zephyr RTOS 4.2 introduces major updates in hardware support, networking, tooling, and power monitoring. With contributions from 810 developers, this non-LTS release brings key enhancements aimed at improving performance, flexibility, and overall developer experience.

LILYGO T-Watch Ultra Features ESP32-S3, AMOLED Display, GNSS, and LoRa Connectivity

LILYGO has unveiled the T-Watch Ultra, a multifunctional smartwatch platform that integrates wireless connectivity, location tracking, long-range communication, and intelligent motion sensing in a compact form. Built around the Espressif ESP32-S3, the device is targeted at developers working on embedded, wearable, and remote sensing applications.

New Release: Tails 6.18

WebTunnel is a bridge technology that is particularly good at circumventing censorship and might work from places where obfs4 bridges are blocked. WebTunnel disguises your connection as ordinary web traffic.

New Release: Tor Browser 14.5.5

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Games: Oceaneers, Nintendo Switch 2, and More

'Wayback' Keeps Old Linux Desktop Environments Alive on Wayland
The desktop Linux ecosystem has been slowly migrating from X11 to Wayland
Clear Linux - In Memoriam
the Clear Linux team is probably part of these layoffs
The Oxidation Compiler is creating a collection of high-performance tools for JavaScript and TypeScript
Linux has over 6% of the desktop market
This Core Ultra Tiny PC Is Built for Kubuntu Linux
Kubuntu Focus, the company selling PCs built specifically for desktop Linux
KDE-Centric KaOS Goes Qt5-Free with July 2025 Release, Adds Plasma 6.4
KaOS 2025.7 drops Qt5 from default installs, introduces Plasma 6.4
 
a handful of gaming picks
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
hardware picks
Android Leftovers
ArtPad Pro: Teclast launches new 12.7-inch tablet running Android 15
Operating Systems: A Look at Non-GNU/Linux 'Distributions' and BeOS
two recent articles
This Laptop Has a Raspberry Pi inside
Accessing the CM5 and the M.2 storage slot is straightforward—all you need to do is remove a few screws on the bottom panel
10 Advanced Kubuntu Linux Keyboard Shortcuts to Master Your Desktop
If you press Meta+V on Kubuntu, it'll open a history of everything you've recently copied
VS Achuthanandan’s vision powered Kerala’s free and open software revolution
Article updated this week
7 ways Linux can save you money
I've watched many people spend huge amounts of money keeping their computers running or up to speed
6 modern alternatives to classic Linux tools I wish I discovered earlier
If you've spent any significant time with Linux
Ubuntu Artwork Themes for Chrome & Vivaldi Browsers
User of Chrome, Chromium, or Vivaldi? Here are Ubuntu artwork themes for your web browser
Kdenlive 25.08 Release Candidate Ready For Testing
Kdenlive 25.08 Release Candidate is ready for testing
EasyOS Updates
some EasyOS news
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.8, Linux 6.12.40, Linux 6.6.100, and Linux 6.1.147
I'm announcing the release of the 6.15.8 kernel
Mozilla, Firefox, and Tor Browser 14.5.5
some Firefox-relates stuff
NetBSD on Old Machine and Release of OPNsense 25.7
some BSD picks
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi 5, and More
Hardware leftovers
Rolling With Rhino: The Ups and Downs of a Reinvented Linux
Unconventional, opinionated, and undeniably unique — Rhino Linux might change the way you see your desktop
Android Leftovers
Qi2 wireless charging finally gets the upgrade you really wanted
Thunderbird 141 Arrives with Archive Button, OpenPGP Expiry Warnings
Mozilla Thunderbird 141 open-source email client is out now with a new Archive button
7 Free Open Source Apps to Watch Live TV in Linux Desktop
Looking for an app to watch live TV, movies, or other video contents through IPTV channels
20 years of Linux on the Desktop (part 4)
"Developers are blamed because they did what management asked them to do"
Hardware/Modding: TrueNAS, and LILYGO
Raspberry Pi mostly
Tux Machines Should be Faster Again [original]
attack of bots
Applications and GNU/Linux Going Mainstream
4 links
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and Linux at Risk
Security picks
Android Leftovers
Original AAWireless returns amid wait for Android Auto and CarPlay-capable adapter
KDE Desktop Environment Comes to FreeBSD 15.0 Installer
FreeBSD 15.0 aims to introduce a KDE desktop installation option
PipeWire—a multimedia framework for managing audio and video on Linux—released version 1.4.7 on its latest stable branch
4 reasons I switched from NixOS to Mint Linux as a Windows-to-Linux convert
When it comes to finding the proper distribution of Linux to choose from after years of using Windows
Firefox 141 Web Browser Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Mozilla has published today the final release of the Firefox 141 open-source web browser ahead of its official unveiling on July 22nd, 2025.
My 10 favorite Linux distributions of all time, ranked
After using Linux for nearly 30 years, I've finally created a list of the best Linux distributions I've used since the beginning
Kubuntu 24.04 LTS - Fresh install, hybrid graphics test
My old but feisty Lenovo IdeaPad Y50 laptop has seen quite a bit of action lately
mapec - my humble trivial tribute to Matt S Trout
So on Monday I learned from Perl Weekly that Matt S Trout of Perl fame has passed away
Security Leftovers
only a handful for now
Raspberry Pi and Arduino, Other Linux Hardware
some hardware leftovers
Google Debuts OSS Rebuild Project
Google launches the OSS Rebuild project to verify open source packages and combat supply chain attacks through reproducible builds
Security Leftovers
Security picks
Easy Excalibur version 6.114 V7-beta3 and return of brightness-control
some EasyOS news
Open source projects reject AI code over copyright concerns
Apart from performative dickheads, there’s one other huge problem: copyright
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, RP2350B, and More
Hardware picks
Audiocasts/Shows: Kodsnack, Destination Linux, and Linux Matters
new episodes
ESLint – find and fix problems in JavaScript code
This is free and open source software
Games: Space Dingus, Splitgate 2, and More
9 stories from GamingOnLinux
Ubuntu, Free Software, and Standards
today's leftovers
KDE Kate and GNOME Foundation Reports
two new reports
