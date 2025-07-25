news
today's howtos
-
dwaves.de ☛ GNU/Linux + how to brasero: pitfalls and problems + wodim how to burn bin cue image CD-R DVD-R + Who was author Schilling? + health is important (+story_time: the cdrecord history (born scsi scanner driver))
brasero is actually a nice CD-R DVD-R burning based on wodim (formerly known as cdrecord, now cdrecord is only a softlink to wodim) but it has some pitfalls [...]
-
dwaves.de ☛ GNU/Linux bash how to prioritize routes how to delete add default route
-
How to Install LibreCAD on FunOS
If you’re looking for a free and open-source 2D CAD application for creating technical drawings, LibreCAD is an excellent choice. This article will guide you step-by-step on how to install, launch, and uninstall LibreCAD on FunOS.
-
Attempt to workaround currently pending bug with Dotfiles Installer on openSUSE Tumblweed
-
Andrew Hutchings ☛ The Ultimate RAM Detective: Meet the Innoventions RAMCHECK
Whilst repairing vintage machines, a lot of RAM passes by my benches. Most of it works great, some of it is in not so good condition. It is possible to test RAM in a system, but that may not tell the whole story, particularly if a RAM stick causes instability.
-
Adam Young: Query FreeIPA by manager
A recent question lead me down a rabbit hole: how can we list the people that report up to George Slate? While we should be able to query this from LDAP, it seems to be shut off. However, using FreeIPA’s HTTP Hey Hi (AI) we can, if you know what you are doing.