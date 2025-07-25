news
Operating Systems: A Look at Non-GNU/Linux 'Distributions' and BeOS
XDA ☛ 4 cool operating systems that have nothing to do with Windows, macOS, or Linux
Ask any casual user about their preferred operating system for everyday tasks, and you’ll typically hear them mention Windows or macOS. These days, Linux has been gaining prominence as well, so you might even hear Ubuntu, Fedora, or other distros crop up in the conversation every now and then. Once you step into the server side of things, you’ll start seeing Linux distributions and virtualization platforms a lot more often.
While it may appear that Windows, macOS, and Linux are the only options for modern PCs, the vast recesses of the computing sector house certain operating systems that aren’t part of either family. As someone who spends his free time tinkering with the most obscure operating systems, here are my favorite obscure distributions that are not only fully functional, but can also stand their ground against the big three OS clans.
XDA ☛ I tried this free and open-source operating system inspired by BeOS, and it was surprisingly good
Just over 25 years ago, BeOS, a now discontinued operating system, had its final release. In the late 90s, it was considered by some to be viable competition to the likes of Windows and macOS, but it never captured enough market share to do so. It was largely replaced by Linux as the alternative OS to the big duo after the year 2000.
BeOS might be defunct, but it still lives on today, just in a much different form. Haiku is an open-source OS that’s based directly on BeOS, and it can be run on modern hardware. Haiku is a completely volunteer-driven endeavor and has been active since shortly after BeOS was shuttered. As someone who was firmly in diapers at that time, I didn’t get to experience BeOS, but Haiku is able to give me a window into what it may have been like, and I can’t lie, I’m impressed.