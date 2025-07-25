Operating Systems: A Look at Non-GNU/Linux 'Distributions' and BeOS

Ask any casual user about their preferred operating system for everyday tasks, and you’ll typically hear them mention Windows or macOS. These days, Linux has been gaining prominence as well, so you might even hear Ubuntu, Fedora, or other distros crop up in the conversation every now and then. Once you step into the server side of things, you’ll start seeing Linux distributions and virtualization platforms a lot more often.

While it may appear that Windows, macOS, and Linux are the only options for modern PCs, the vast recesses of the computing sector house certain operating systems that aren’t part of either family. As someone who spends his free time tinkering with the most obscure operating systems, here are my favorite obscure distributions that are not only fully functional, but can also stand their ground against the big three OS clans.