LILYGO Launches Four New ESP32-S3 Boards for LoRa, Display, Motion, and CAN Applications

LILYGO has announced four new ESP32-S3-based development boards targeting a diverse range of embedded and IoT applications. These boards combine wireless connectivity with specialized hardware such as e-paper displays, CAN interfaces, motion sensors, and GPS modules, and are designed for rapid prototyping and deployment using familiar platforms like Arduino IDE, PlatformIO, and ESP-IDF.

Zephyr RTOS 4.2 Released with Renesas RX Support, USB Video Class, MQTT 5.0, and Nearly 100 New Boards

Zephyr RTOS 4.2 introduces major updates in hardware support, networking, tooling, and power monitoring. With contributions from 810 developers, this non-LTS release brings key enhancements aimed at improving performance, flexibility, and overall developer experience.

LILYGO T-Watch Ultra Features ESP32-S3, AMOLED Display, GNSS, and LoRa Connectivity

LILYGO has unveiled the T-Watch Ultra, a multifunctional smartwatch platform that integrates wireless connectivity, location tracking, long-range communication, and intelligent motion sensing in a compact form. Built around the Espressif ESP32-S3, the device is targeted at developers working on embedded, wearable, and remote sensing applications.

New Release: Tor Browser 14.5.5

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Free and Open Source Software

Clear Linux - In Memoriam

  
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Linux has over 6% of the desktop market

  
This Core Ultra Tiny PC Is Built for Kubuntu Linux

  
KDE-Centric KaOS Goes Qt5-Free with July 2025 Release, Adds Plasma 6.4

  
Finance for Free Software in Europe

  
Thunderbird 141 Arrives with Archive Button, OpenPGP Expiry Warnings

  
Mozilla Thunderbird 141 open-source email client is out now with a new Archive button


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Operating Systems: A Look at Non-GNU/Linux 'Distributions' and BeOS

  
This Laptop Has a Raspberry Pi inside

  
10 Advanced Kubuntu Linux Keyboard Shortcuts to Master Your Desktop

  
Today in Techrights

  
VS Achuthanandan’s vision powered Kerala’s free and open software revolution

  
7 ways Linux can save you money

  
6 modern alternatives to classic Linux tools I wish I discovered earlier

  
Ubuntu Artwork Themes for Chrome & Vivaldi Browsers

  
Kdenlive 25.08 Release Candidate Ready For Testing

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
EasyOS Updates

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.8, Linux 6.12.40, Linux 6.6.100, and Linux 6.1.147

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Mozilla, Firefox, and Tor Browser 14.5.5

  
NetBSD on Old Machine and Release of OPNsense 25.7

  
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi 5, and More

  
Rolling With Rhino: The Ups and Downs of a Reinvented Linux

  
Android Leftovers

  
'Wayback' Keeps Old Linux Desktop Environments Alive on Wayland

  
7 Free Open Source Apps to Watch Live TV in Linux Desktop

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
20 years of Linux on the Desktop (part 4)

  
today's howtos

  
Hardware/Modding: TrueNAS, and LILYGO

  
Tux Machines Should be Faster Again [original]

  
Today in Techrights

  
Applications and GNU/Linux Going Mainstream

  
Programming/Development Leftovers

  
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and Linux at Risk

  
today's howtos

  
Android Leftovers

  
KDE Desktop Environment Comes to FreeBSD 15.0 Installer

  
PipeWire Coverage

  
4 reasons I switched from NixOS to Mint Linux as a Windows-to-Linux convert

  
Firefox 141 Web Browser Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

  
Mozilla has published today the final release of the Firefox 141 open-source web browser ahead of its official unveiling on July 22nd, 2025.

 
My 10 favorite Linux distributions of all time, ranked

  
After using Linux for nearly 30 years, I've finally created a list of the best Linux distributions I've used since the beginning

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Kubuntu 24.04 LTS - Fresh install, hybrid graphics test

  
mapec - my humble trivial tribute to Matt S Trout

  
today's leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Raspberry Pi and Arduino, Other Linux Hardware

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Google Debuts OSS Rebuild Project

  
Google launches the OSS Rebuild project to verify open source packages and combat supply chain attacks through reproducible builds

 
Security Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Easy Excalibur version 6.114 V7-beta3 and return of brightness-control

  
Open source projects reject AI code over copyright concerns

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, RP2350B, and More

  
Audiocasts/Shows: Kodsnack, Destination Linux, and Linux Matters

  
Latest in Red Hat's Site

  
today's howtos

  
ESLint – find and fix problems in JavaScript code

  
Games: Space Dingus, Splitgate 2, and More

  
Today in Techrights

  
Ubuntu, Free Software, and Standards

  
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

  
KDE Kate and GNOME Foundation Reports

  
Programming Leftovers

  
