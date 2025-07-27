news

Quoting: How Does OpenMandriva Lx 'Rock' Stack Against Fedora? My Thoughts —

Once a popular distro in the Linux space, Mandrake Linux gained repute for its user-friendliness and its practical graphical installer, helping many newcomers take their first steps into the Linux world.

It evolved into Mandriva Linux in 2005 after its parent company, Mandrakesoft, acquired Conectiva, a Brazilian Linux distribution known for its focus on localization and strong support for the Brazilian and South American user communities.

Despite its innovations, financial and management issues led to its decline, and Mandriva S.A., the company behind the distro post-2005, ultimately filed for bankruptcy in 2015.

Rising from its ashes was OpenMandriva, a community-driven project dedicated to continuing the Mandrake legacy while striving to deliver the best possible user experience.