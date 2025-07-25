news
Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat ☛ Secure service-to-service authentication in Developer Hub
In this article, we will explore how to configure secure service-to-service authentication within Red Hat Developer Hub. Whether it’s sharing data between internal plug-ins or communicating with external systems, understanding the pros and cons of the available authentication methods is the key to securing your deployment.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat and Simudyne: Empowering stock exchanges with AI-driven market simulation
Red Hat’s understanding of these complexities, in collaboration with Simudyne, provides cutting-edge solutions that can transform operational strategies in an ever-changing environment.
Red Hat Official ☛ Bringing Red Hat AI GitOps to Microsoft Azure SQL Database [Ed: Red Hat as reseller of Microsoft surveillance and proprietary spyware with back doors]
With this certification, organizations can now run SQL Server 2022 as a confined application on RHEL 9, gaining stronger security boundaries and tighter integration with enterprise identity systems.
The Wall Street Journal ☛ The Cities Where College Grads Are Actually Landing Jobs
Red Hat and Cisco Systems are just two companies with Raleigh operations that have stepped up their recruiting of young professionals. The Research Triangle area accounted for nearly a third of Cisco’s overall university hiring, second only to Silicon Valley, over the past four fiscal years, says Scott McGuckin, vice president of talent acquisition.
Dolphin Publications B V ☛ Chris Wright: AI needs model, accelerator, and cloud flexibility [Ed: Chris Wright is shilling the latest Ponzi scheme instead of actual technology]
Red Hat is repositioning its platform strategy to meet the shifting demands of enterprise AI. The company’s recent acquisition of Neural Magic exemplifies this transformation, underscoring the urgency for robust and adaptable AI infrastructure. Red Hat opted for speed and deep domain expertise, acquiring a team contributing to the widely adopted open source inference and serving project vLLM. Thus to support the newest “any model, any accelerator, any cloud” move. We spoke with CTO Chris Wright about the vision, strategy and progression.
Red Hat’s EMEA CTO on AI, Edge & the Future of Hybrid Cloud [Ed: More mindless marketing of a scam]
Replatform Faster: OpenShift + VSP One Storage Offload [Ed: Red Hat Official ☛ More marketing]