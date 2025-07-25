Red Hat Leftovers

Red Hat is repositioning its platform strategy to meet the shifting demands of enterprise AI. The company’s recent acquisition of Neural Magic exemplifies this transformation, underscoring the urgency for robust and adaptable AI infrastructure. Red Hat opted for speed and deep domain expertise, acquiring a team contributing to the widely adopted open source inference and serving project vLLM. Thus to support the newest “any model, any accelerator, any cloud” move. We spoke with CTO Chris Wright about the vision, strategy and progression.