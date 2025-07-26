news
FUD Attack Portraying Misconfigured Application and Social Engineering as "Linux" Issue (Leveraging "Panda")
Beta News ☛ Hackers are using Hey Hi (AI) and panda images to infect GNU/Linux machines -- here's how [Ed: This is nonsense and sensationalism; it's a social engineering attack, not related to Linux]
Aqua Security’s Nautilus research team has identified a new GNU/Linux malware called "Koske" which may be the first publicly documented case of AI-assisted malware.
Dark Reading ☛ AI-Generated Linux Miner 'Koske' Beats Human Malware
Security Affairs ☛ Koske, a new AI-Generated Linux malware appears in the threat landscape [Ed: It is not even AI, it's slop and fusion]
TechRadar ☛ A bizarre new Linux malware can be found hiding in cute animal photos
Security Week ☛ Sophisticated Koske GNU/Linux Malware Developed With Hey Hi (AI) Aid
The Koske GNU/Linux malware shows how cybercriminals can use Hey Hi (AI) for payload development, persistence, and adaptivity.
Bleeping Computer ☛ New Koske Linux malware hides in cute panda images
A new Linux malware named Koske may have been developed with artificial intelligence and is using seemingly benign JPEG images of panda bears to deploy malware directly into system memory.
New AI-assisted Linux malware uses panda JPEGs
A new Linux malware called Koske hiding behind seemingly innocent JPEG images of pandas appears to be developed using artificial intelligence, BleepingComputer reports.