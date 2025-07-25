LILYGO has unveiled the T-Watch Ultra, a multifunctional smartwatch platform that integrates wireless connectivity, location tracking, long-range communication, and intelligent motion sensing in a compact form. Built around the Espressif ESP32-S3, the device is targeted at developers working on embedded, wearable, and remote sensing applications.

10 Advanced Kubuntu Linux Keyboard Shortcuts to Master Your Desktop

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 25, 2025



Are you using Kubuntu Linux, or another distribution with KDE Plasma, and you want to take full advantage of the powerful features it has to offer? Put these keyboard shortcuts into practice and you'll be moving so fast you'll forget the mouse exists.

If you press Meta+V on Kubuntu, it'll open a history of everything you've recently copied. You can use the arrow keys to cycle through the entries and then hit Enter to bring it put it back on the clipboard so you can paste it again. This is endlessly useful if you're like me and are copy-pasting things several times per hour, and it's sometimes the same text or files repeatedly.

It's so powerful, in fact, I wrote about how much better Plasma's clipboard history is compared to Windows' version. If you click the clipboard's system tray widget, you can do things like edit entries or pull up QR codes. You can even configure it to include a longer history, or to automatically copy anything you highlight.

