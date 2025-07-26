Android's Linux Terminal Is Getting a New Feature

news

The addition of a Linux terminal to Android was long overdue, and makes Android a lot more useful aside from just Android apps. Now, it just got a lot more useful with the addition of a brand new feature: support for graphical apps.

Android's very first Canary update, after the launch of the Canary channel earlier this month, has added support for graphical Linux apps in the Linux terminal within the operating system. Currently, if you use this, you'll just have support for command-line apps, which is fine, but still limits the number of apps you can run. Now, though, you can also run graphical apps. For months, evidence within Android's source code showed that Google was actively working on adding a full graphical environment and hardware acceleration support. This, however, hadn't popped up in any officially available build of Android, stable or beta. With Canary being a thing now, it's something regular people can officially try out by themselves.