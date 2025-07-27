news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 27, 2025



Quoting: My Laptop Couldn't Upgrade to Windows 11, So I Switched to Linux —

My laptop could not upgrade to Windows 11, so I decided to move to Linux. This was the best decision I ever made for my computers, and I’m hooked on this operating system. Even if you can switch over to Windows 11, you may find that Linux Mint is better.

Buying costly new hardware just to keep up with Microsoft’s requirements feels unnecessary and wasteful. My dependable laptop was suddenly considered outdated, not because it couldn’t perform well, but because it didn’t meet these new, seemingly arbitrary standards. Switching to Linux wasn’t just something I did because I had to; it became a way to break free and really own my laptop in a way that I forgot was possible.