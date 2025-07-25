LILYGO has unveiled the T-Watch Ultra, a multifunctional smartwatch platform that integrates wireless connectivity, location tracking, long-range communication, and intelligent motion sensing in a compact form. Built around the Espressif ESP32-S3, the device is targeted at developers working on embedded, wearable, and remote sensing applications.

news

This Laptop Has a Raspberry Pi inside

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 25, 2025



Raspberry Pis are everywhere. And they are often used as everyday computers as well. This laptop is powered by a Raspberry Pi—and it's cooler than you think.

Argon40, a company known for its cases for Raspberry Pi computers, is expanding its product line with a new device, the Argon ONE UP, which is actually a full-fledged laptop powered by a Raspberry Pi 5 Compute Module (CM5). The central concept of the Argon ONE UP is its upgradeability. While most laptops have soldered processors, this device allows you to choose and replace the entire system-on-a-module. All Raspberry Pi CM5 variants feature the BCM2712 quad-core ARM Cortex-A76 processor, but you can select modules with 2GB to 16GB of RAM. Options also include up to 64GB of onboard eMMC storage and integrated Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

What's more, if newer Raspberry Pi Compute Modules maintain the same form factor (which will probably be the case), upgrading the laptop's core processing power and memory is just a simple swap—remove the old PCB, screw the new one in, just like that. You could even use third-party compute modules with different processors if they're the same form factor, offering even greater flexibility. Accessing the CM5 and the M.2 storage slot is straightforward—all you need to do is remove a few screws on the bottom panel.

Read on