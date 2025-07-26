news
Games: Heroic Games Launcher 2.18, GOG Preservation Program, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Grab the Sniper Elite Classics Collection in this new Humble Bundle
The Sniper Elite: Classics Collection Humble Bundle looks like a good deal for gamers if you're in the mood for some action. As you know and love from GamingOnLinux we'll list below the full compatibility to expect on Linux platforms like SteamOS / Steam Deck.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Last Epoch devs Eleventh Hour Games have been acquired by Krafton
Subnautica 2 publisher Krafton have acquired Last Epoch devs Eleventh Hour Games, ahead of the latest season launching next month.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Garry's Mod now has lots of Counter-Strike: Source and Half-Life 2 content included
Valve have given special permission to Garry's Mod from Facepunch to include a whole bunch of extra content for the popular physics sandbox.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Team Fortress 2 adds 10 new maps for a summer event and more bug fixes
While this is not the Mann vs Machine update we were previously promised, Team Fortress 2 still has a big update our for the Summer 2025 Event. Still seems like a great time to jump back into the classic free to play FPS from Valve.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ THE FINALS devs confirm (again) continued compatibility for Linux / Steam Deck with Proton
Embark Studios have reconfirmed their for THE FINALS to continue working with Proton for Linux / SteamOS and Steam Deck players.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Heroic Games Launcher 2.18 adds GE-Proton prioritisation, improved UI navigation and new analytics
A smaller update to the Heroic Games Launcher for running games from Epic, GOG and Amazon on Linux / SteamOS and Steam Deck arrived with v2.18.0.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ GOG Preservation Program adds Heroes of Might and Magic titles and more
The GOG team recently announced another expansion of the GOG Preservation Program, bringing in Heroes of Might and Magic titles and more.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Game store itch.io has "deindexed" adult content due to payment processor scrutiny
Just like Valve's Steam had issues recently with payment providers, game store itch.io are facing the same problems with certain types of adult content.