Slackel 8.0 "Openbox"
Slackel 8.0 OPENBOX has been released.
Includes the Linux kernel 6.12.39 and latest updates from Slackware's 'Current' tree. Also includes salixtools borrowed from Salix.
This release is available for both 32-bit and 64-bit systems. The 64-bit iso supports UEFI/EFI systems as well.
This release includes mozilla-firefox-140.0.4, mozilla-thunderbird-140.0.1esr, libreoffice 25.2.1, gimp 3.0.4, smplayer 25.6.0, mpv 0.40.0, MPlayer-20250330, exaile 4.1.3, brasero 3.12.3, isomaster 1.3.17, pidgin 2.14.142, transmission 2.94 and many more. It includes the flatpak so the user has access to dozens of apps to install.