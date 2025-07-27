In early February of this year, the Internet Society hosted an Encryption Advocacy Workshop in Brussels for European civil society organizations. We created this workshop alongside steering members of the Global Encryption Coalition to equip potential encryption advocates with:

Earlier this year, the United Kingdom government ordered Apple to provide access to encrypted data in the company’s cloud storage service, iCloud. In response, Apple removed its Advanced Data Protection (ADP) system for users in the country, removing the option to store data using end-to-end encryption, and setting a dangerous precedent of privacy violation.

LILYGO has announced four new ESP32-S3-based development boards targeting a diverse range of embedded and IoT applications. These boards combine wireless connectivity with specialized hardware such as e-paper displays, CAN interfaces, motion sensors, and GPS modules, and are designed for rapid prototyping and deployment using familiar platforms like Arduino IDE, PlatformIO, and ESP-IDF.

The Radxa AICore AX-M1 is an M.2 M Key AI acceleration module designed for edge computing systems that require high-throughput neural processing. Built around the Axera AX8850 system-on-chip, the module combines an octa-core Cortex-A55 processor with a 24 TOPS INT8-capable NPU and an 8K-capable video processing unit, delivering AI processing capabilities in a compact footprint.

WebTunnel is a bridge technology that is particularly good at circumventing censorship and might work from places where obfs4 bridges are blocked. WebTunnel disguises your connection as ordinary web traffic.

news

Slackel 8.0 "Openbox"

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 27, 2025



Slackel 8.0 OPENBOX has been released.

Includes the Linux kernel 6.12.39 and latest updates from Slackware's 'Current' tree. Also includes salixtools borrowed from Salix.



This release is available for both 32-bit and 64-bit systems. The 64-bit iso supports UEFI/EFI systems as well.



The 64-bit iso image support booting on UEFI systems.

Iso images are isohybrid.

Iso images can be used as installation media.



This release includes mozilla-firefox-140.0.4, mozilla-thunderbird-140.0.1esr, libreoffice 25.2.1, gimp 3.0.4, smplayer 25.6.0, mpv 0.40.0, MPlayer-20250330, exaile 4.1.3, brasero 3.12.3, isomaster 1.3.17, pidgin 2.14.142, transmission 2.94 and many more. It includes the flatpak so the user has access to dozens of apps to install.

Read on