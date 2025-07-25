Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

We’re excited to welcome a new member to the Arduino Nano family – the Nano R4. Powered by the same RA4M1 microcontroller that’s at the core of the popular UNO R4 boards, this tiny-yet-mighty module is here to help you take your projects from prototype to product, smoothly and efficiently. If you’re already prototyping with UNO R4, Nano R4 is your perfect ally to move on to production with minimal adjustments!