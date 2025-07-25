news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Raspberry Pi ☛ Hello World podcast: What does AI education look like around the world?
Explore global perspectives on AI literacy in education with experts from Kenya, Lithuania, and Malaysia on the Hello World podcast.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Zephyr RTOS 4.2 Released with Renesas RX Support, USB Video Class, MQTT 5.0, and Nearly 100 New Boards
Zephyr RTOS 4.2 introduces major updates in hardware support, networking, tooling, and power monitoring. With contributions from 810 developers, this non-LTS release brings key enhancements aimed at improving performance, flexibility, and overall developer experience.
Arduino ☛ Introducing the Arduino Nano R4: small in size, big on possibilities
We’re excited to welcome a new member to the Arduino Nano family – the Nano R4. Powered by the same RA4M1 microcontroller that’s at the core of the popular UNO R4 boards, this tiny-yet-mighty module is here to help you take your projects from prototype to product, smoothly and efficiently. If you’re already prototyping with UNO R4, Nano R4 is your perfect ally to move on to production with minimal adjustments!
Ruben Schade ☛ MoCA: Multimedia over Coax
MoCA 2.0 supports gigabit speeds, and MoCA 2.5 supports 2.5 gigabit, though you’ll run into contention if you have too many busy endpoints.