Programming Leftovers
Julia Language Blog Aggregator ☛ Easy Neural Nets and Finance – Part 1
The phrase ‘deep learning’ already feels outdated, and the current hotness is more about AI and LLMs, so the lecture and topics might feel a bit out of date. But given LLMs wouldn’t be here without the deep learning, it feels like going back to the basics.
Plus, I’ve never really jumped in and explored neural nets, so this gives me a chance to do some deep learning in an applied way.
After reading this, you will be able to build your own neural net with different layers and compare it to a simpler linear model.
Matt Webb ☛ Copyright your faults (Interconnected)
Not just growing up I suppose, a continuous process of becoming.
R / R-Script
László Kupcsik ☛ Let's talk about NA-s!
A language for statistical computing clearly needs to be able to deal with missing values, and R has various ways to do so. I will briefly go through some of them, then propose an interesting way to spice it up a bit.
Missingness is represented with NA values, or – rather – non-values. Every vector type can contain the intended values or NA-s. As mentioned in a previous post, this resembles an optional or maybe type in other languages. Most of the time, it is used to represent missing observations in a dataset, but you can equally return an NA from your function if it’s not able to calculate the expected result.
To illustrate this, let’s write a function that takes a lower case letter and returns the previous one in the alphabet.
Rlang ☛ Shiny in Production 2025: R Dev Day
Do you use R? Would you like to play a part in sustaining it? Find out about the R Dev Day that is returning as a satellite event to Shiny in Production 2025.
Rlang ☛ 3 Reasons Blocking You From Doing Automated Testing
Get them out of your way to start testing your code effectively.
Python
Ned Batchelder ☛ Coverage 7.10.0: patch
It feels good to finally address some of these pain points. I also closed some stale issues and pull requests. There is more to do, always more to do, but this feels like a real step forward. Give coverage 7.10.0 a try and let me know how it works for you.
Nancy Nyambura: Outreachy Update:Understanding and Improving def-extractor.py
Introduction
Over the past couple of weeks, I have been working on understanding and improving def-extractor.py, a Python script that processes dictionary data from Wiktionary to generate word lists and definitions in structured formats. My main task has been to refactor the script to use configuration files instead of hardcoded values, making it more flexible and maintainable.
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
Clayton Errington ☛ SSM Document Output
I was needing a way to see the output of a document run to see which servers had the change and which were already set correctly. When you run the document if gets logged with a Command ID. You can use this same Command ID to see information in the Run Command history, CloudTrail, and more. Once I ran the document I got the command id and thought there should be a way to see the output of that run, and this is what I came up with.
