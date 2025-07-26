The phrase ‘deep learning’ already feels outdated, and the current hotness is more about AI and LLMs, so the lecture and topics might feel a bit out of date. But given LLMs wouldn’t be here without the deep learning, it feels like going back to the basics.

Plus, I’ve never really jumped in and explored neural nets, so this gives me a chance to do some deep learning in an applied way.

After reading this, you will be able to build your own neural net with different layers and compare it to a simpler linear model.