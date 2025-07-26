news
Free and Open Source Software
JSHint - static code analysis tool - LinuxLinks
JSHint is a community-driven tool that detects errors and potential problems in JavaScript code. The project aims to help JavaScript developers write complex programs without worrying about typos and language gotchas.
Since JSHint is so flexible, you can easily adjust it in the environment you expect your code to execute. JSHint is publicly available and will always stay this way.
Ruff - extremely fast Python linter and code formatter - LinuxLinks
Ruff aims to be orders of magnitude faster than alternative tools while integrating more functionality behind a single, common interface.
Ruff can be used to replace Flake8 (plus dozens of plugins), Black, isort, pydocstyle, pyupgrade, autoflake, and more, all while executing tens or hundreds of times faster than any individual tool.
Etesync-Notes - secure note-taking application - LinuxLinks
Etesync-Notes is a secure note-taking application for Linux, integrated with Etebase for encrypted synchronization.
WiseMapping - web-based mind mapping tool - LinuxLinks
WiseMapping is a web-based mind mapping tool that harnesses the potential of Mind Maps by blending together open standards technologies like SVG and React.
It supports MySQL, PostgreSQL and Hsqldb.
tinmop - client for Gemini, gopher, kami, and Mastodon - LinuxLinks
tinmop is an opinionated client for Gemini, gopher, kami and Mastodon/Pleroma. It offer a distraction free terminal interface and a GUI for accessing the geminispace.
