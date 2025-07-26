Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

LILYGO Launches Four New ESP32-S3 Boards for LoRa, Display, Motion, and CAN Applications

LILYGO has announced four new ESP32-S3-based development boards targeting a diverse range of embedded and IoT applications. These boards combine wireless connectivity with specialized hardware such as e-paper displays, CAN interfaces, motion sensors, and GPS modules, and are designed for rapid prototyping and deployment using familiar platforms like Arduino IDE, PlatformIO, and ESP-IDF.

Zephyr RTOS 4.2 Released with Renesas RX Support, USB Video Class, MQTT 5.0, and Nearly 100 New Boards

Zephyr RTOS 4.2 introduces major updates in hardware support, networking, tooling, and power monitoring. With contributions from 810 developers, this non-LTS release brings key enhancements aimed at improving performance, flexibility, and overall developer experience.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 6.18

WebTunnel is a bridge technology that is particularly good at circumventing censorship and might work from places where obfs4 bridges are blocked. WebTunnel disguises your connection as ordinary web traffic.

Internet Society

A UK Government Order Threatens the Privacy and Security of All Internet Users

Earlier this year, the United Kingdom government ordered Apple to provide access to encrypted data in the company’s cloud storage service, iCloud. In response, Apple removed its Advanced Data Protection (ADP) system for users in the country, removing the option to store data using end-to-end encryption, and setting a dangerous precedent of privacy violation. 

Encryption Makes Us Powerful: Internet Society Hosts Encryption Advocacy Workshop for European Civil Society

In early February of this year, the Internet Society hosted an Encryption Advocacy Workshop in Brussels for European civil society organizations. We created this workshop alongside steering members of the Global Encryption Coalition to equip potential encryption advocates with:

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 26, 2025

Thunderbird 141 Arrives with Archive Button, OpenPGP Expiry Warnings

  
'Wayback' Keeps Old Linux Desktop Environments Alive on Wayland

  
This Week in Plasma: Printer Ink Level Monitoring

  
Android's Linux Terminal Is Getting a New Feature

  
FreeBSD 15 installer to offer minimal KDE desktop

  
Why I'm Hopping Linux Distros to openSUSE This Weekend

  
FreeBSD 15 installer to offer minimal KDE desktop

  
Mirroring Protesilaos' videos to Internet Archive

  
Understanding ODF File Types: .odt, .ods, .odp, and Beyond

  
Microsoft, anybody home?

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Today in Techrights

  
GNU/Linux, BSD, and More

  
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers

  
Recent GNU/Linux Videos (via Invidious)

  
GNU/Linux, BSD, and More

  
Audiocasts/Shows: David Heinemeier Hansson on Lex Fridman’s Podcast, BSD Now, and More

  
today's howtos

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Security and Windows TCO

  
today's howtos

  
Games: Oceaneers, Nintendo Switch 2, and More

  
Red Hat Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

  
Android Leftovers

  
Clear Linux - In Memoriam

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Operating Systems: A Look at Non-GNU/Linux 'Distributions' and BeOS

  
This Laptop Has a Raspberry Pi inside

  
10 Advanced Kubuntu Linux Keyboard Shortcuts to Master Your Desktop

  
Today in Techrights

  
VS Achuthanandan’s vision powered Kerala’s free and open software revolution

  
7 ways Linux can save you money

  
6 modern alternatives to classic Linux tools I wish I discovered earlier

  
Ubuntu Artwork Themes for Chrome & Vivaldi Browsers

  
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Kdenlive 25.08 Release Candidate Ready For Testing

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
EasyOS Updates

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.8, Linux 6.12.40, Linux 6.6.100, and Linux 6.1.147

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Mozilla, Firefox, and Tor Browser 14.5.5

  
NetBSD on Old Machine and Release of OPNsense 25.7

  
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Linux has over 6% of the desktop market

  
This Core Ultra Tiny PC Is Built for Kubuntu Linux

  
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi 5, and More

  
KDE-Centric KaOS Goes Qt5-Free with July 2025 Release, Adds Plasma 6.4

  
Rolling With Rhino: The Ups and Downs of a Reinvented Linux

  
Android Leftovers

  
Finance for Free Software in Europe

  
7 Free Open Source Apps to Watch Live TV in Linux Desktop

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
20 years of Linux on the Desktop (part 4)

  
today's howtos

  
Hardware/Modding: TrueNAS, and LILYGO

  
Tux Machines Should be Faster Again [original]

  
Today in Techrights

  
Applications and GNU/Linux Going Mainstream

  
Programming/Development Leftovers

  
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and Linux at Risk

  
