today's howotos

University of Toronto ☛ Sending drawing commands to your display server versus sending images
One of the differences between X and Wayland is that in the classical version of X you send drawing commands to the server while in Wayland you send images; this can be called server side rendering versus client side rendering. Client side rendering doesn't preclude a 'network transparent' display protocol, but it does mean that you're shipping around images instead of drawing commands. Is this less efficient? In thinking about it recently, I realized that the answer is that it depends on a number of things.
Ache ☛ A valid HTML zip bomb
Many sites have been affected by the aggressiveness of web crawlers designed to improve LLMs. I’ve been relatively spared, but since the phenomenon started, I've been looking for a solution to implement. Today, I present a zip bomb gzip and brotli that is valid HTML.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Sysbench on AlmaLinux 10
System benchmarking stands as a cornerstone of effective server administration and performance optimization. Sysbench emerges as one of the most trusted and versatile benchmarking tools available for GNU/Linux environments, offering comprehensive testing capabilities for CPU, memory, disk I/O, and database performance.
ID Root ☛ How To Install NFS Server on Fedora 42
Setting up a Network File System (NFS) server on Fedora 42 enables seamless file sharing across your network infrastructure. This comprehensive guide walks you through every step of the installation and configuration process, ensuring your NFS server operates securely and efficiently.
ID Root ☛ How To Install SNMP on Manjaro
Network monitoring forms the backbone of modern IT infrastructure management. The Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP) serves as a critical component for monitoring network devices, servers, and systems across enterprise environments. For Manjaro users seeking robust network monitoring capabilities, installing and configuring SNMP opens doors to comprehensive system oversight and proactive maintenance strategies.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Borgmatic on Fedora 42
In today’s digital landscape, data protection has become more critical than ever before. System administrators and GNU/Linux enthusiasts require robust backup solutions that combine reliability, security, and ease of use. Borgmatic emerges as a powerful backup tool that addresses these needs by providing a user-friendly wrapper around the renowned BorgBackup utility.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Calibre on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Calibre on Rocky GNU/Linux 10. Managing digital libraries has become essential in today’s digital-first world. Calibre stands as the premier open-source eBook management solution, offering comprehensive tools for organizing, converting, and synchronizing digital books across multiple devices.
ID Root ☛ How To Install SDKMAN on AlmaLinux 10
Managing multiple software development kits (SDKs) across different projects can be overwhelming for developers. SDKMAN (Software Development Kit Manager) simplifies this challenge by providing a unified command-line interface for installing, switching, and managing various SDKs on GNU/Linux systems.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Pritunl VPN Server on AlmaLinux 10
Pritunl stands as one of the most powerful and user-friendly open-source VPN solutions available today. This enterprise-grade distributed VPN server offers exceptional security, scalability, and ease of management through its intuitive web-based interface.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GIMP on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Rocky GNU/Linux 10 users seeking a powerful, free alternative to Adobe Photoshop will find GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) to be an exceptional choice. This comprehensive guide provides multiple installation methods, troubleshooting solutions, and optimization techniques to get GIMP running smoothly on your Rocky GNU/Linux 10 system.
ID Root ☛ How To Configure DHCP Server on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to configure DHCP server on Rocky GNU/Linux 10. Network administrators seeking reliable, enterprise-grade DHCP solutions often turn to Rocky GNU/Linux for its stability and security features.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ How to Install Gemini CLI on Ubuntu to Access Hey Hi (AI) from Your Terminal
A simple guide to installing and using Google's Gemini CLI on Ubuntu, a free, open source command line way to access Gemini LLM and use it to work with local files.
TecMint ☛ How to Find Running Services in GNU/Linux with Systemd Commands [Quick Guide]
TecMint ☛ How to Clear RAM Cache, Buffers, and Swap in GNU/Linux Without Reboot
Like any other operating system, GNU/Linux has implemented memory management efficiently and even more than that.
dwaves.de ☛ GNU/Linux Debian 12: howto (unfinished) if vscode is open source it should be possible to compile it from src, right?
in short: forget it