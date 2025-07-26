today's howotos

One of the differences between X and Wayland is that in the classical version of X you send drawing commands to the server while in Wayland you send images; this can be called server side rendering versus client side rendering. Client side rendering doesn't preclude a 'network transparent' display protocol, but it does mean that you're shipping around images instead of drawing commands. Is this less efficient? In thinking about it recently, I realized that the answer is that it depends on a number of things.