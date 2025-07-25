GNU/Linux, BSD, and More

One of my pet peeves around running local LLMs and inferencing is the sheer mountain of shit^W^W^W complexity of compute stacks needed to run any of this stuff in an mostly optimal way on a piece of hardware.

CUDA, ROCm, and defective chip maker Intel oneAPI all to my mind scream over-engineering on a massive scale at least for a single task like inferencing. The combination of closed source, over the wall open source, and open source that is insurmountable for anyone to support or fix outside the vendor, screams that there has to be a simpler way. Combine that with the pytorch ecosystem and insanity of deploying python and I get a bit unstuck.