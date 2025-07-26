This Week in GNOME and More GNOME Development News

Over the past few weeks, Ignacy and I have made good progress on the next phase of features for parental controls in GNOME: a refresh of the parental controls UI, support for screen time limits for child accounts, and basic web filtering support are all in progress. I’ve been working on the backend stuff, while Ignacy has been speedily implementing everything needed in the frontend.

Ignacy is at GUADEC, so please say hi to him! The next phase of parental controls work will involve changes to gnome-control-center and gnome-shell, so he’ll be popping up all over the stack.