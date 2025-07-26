news
This Week in GNOME and More GNOME Development News
-
This Week in GNOME ☛ This Week in GNOME: #209 GUADEC 2025
Update on what happened across the GNOME project during the last two weeks from July 11 to July 25.
GUADEC 2025 is currently ongoing! You can find more details on events.gnome.org.
-
TheEvilSkeleton ☛ Hari Rana: GNOME Calendar: A New Era of Accessibility Achieved in 90 Days
Introduction
There is no calendaring app that I love more than GNOME Calendar. The design is slick, it works extremely well, it is touchpad friendly, and best of all, the community around it is just full of wonderful developers, designers, and contributors worth collaborating with, especially with the recent community growth and engagement over the past few years. Georges Stavracas and Jeff Fortin Tam are some of the best maintainers I have ever worked with, especially Jeff’s underappreciated superhuman capabilities to voluntarily coordinate huge initiatives and issue trackers.
-
Philip Withnall: A brief parental controls update
Over the past few weeks, Ignacy and I have made good progress on the next phase of features for parental controls in GNOME: a refresh of the parental controls UI, support for screen time limits for child accounts, and basic web filtering support are all in progress. I’ve been working on the backend stuff, while Ignacy has been speedily implementing everything needed in the frontend.
Ignacy is at GUADEC, so please say hi to him! The next phase of parental controls work will involve changes to gnome-control-center and gnome-shell, so he’ll be popping up all over the stack.