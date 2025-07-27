news
Games: Super Meat Boy 3D, Steam Changes, and Proton Experimental
GamingOnLinux ☛ Super Meat Boy 3D looks fast, tough and enraging in the new gameplay trailer
The tough-as-nails platformer returns in three dimensions, Super Meat Boy 3D has a fresh gameplay trailer overview you can watch right now. The game will arrive sometime in 2026, and will no doubt work great on Linux platforms with Valve's Proton.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve reveal new Steam store menu and enhanced search now in Beta
If you're on the Steam Client Beta (Desktops), you might have noticed the Steam store looking a bit different with the latest update. Valve announced a refresh of the Steam store menu noting it's designed to "provide easier access to the places Steam users most frequently visit".
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental gets fixes for Rockstar Launcher, Call of Duty: WWII, Mortal Kombat 11
Valve have pushed out a small update for Proton Experimental for July 25th, bringing a few fixes across a bunch of games.