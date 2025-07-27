Games: Super Meat Boy 3D, Steam Changes, and Proton Experimental

The Radxa AICore AX-M1 is an M.2 M Key AI acceleration module designed for edge computing systems that require high-throughput neural processing. Built around the Axera AX8850 system-on-chip, the module combines an octa-core Cortex-A55 processor with a 24 TOPS INT8-capable NPU and an 8K-capable video processing unit, delivering AI processing capabilities in a compact footprint.

LILYGO has announced four new ESP32-S3-based development boards targeting a diverse range of embedded and IoT applications. These boards combine wireless connectivity with specialized hardware such as e-paper displays, CAN interfaces, motion sensors, and GPS modules, and are designed for rapid prototyping and deployment using familiar platforms like Arduino IDE, PlatformIO, and ESP-IDF.