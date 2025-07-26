The BlackSuit gang, which is believed to have been operational since April/May 2023, was a private ransomware group that did not license its tooling to other criminals like ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) schemes.

It is believed to be a rebrand of the Royal ransomware, as an advisory from the FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) stated last year. The cybercriminals behind the Royal gang were believed to be connected to the Conti scheme, one of the most notorious and scrutinized communities in Russian cybercrime.