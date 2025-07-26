news
Security Leftovers
GamingOnLinux ☛ NVIDIA reveal more GPU driver security issues for July 2025
Time to get updating your NVIDIA GPU driver, as more security issues have been revealed in their July 2025 Security Bulletin.
Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
The Record ☛ BlackSuit ransomware gang’s darknet websites seized by police | The Record from Recorded Future News
The BlackSuit gang, which is believed to have been operational since April/May 2023, was a private ransomware group that did not license its tooling to other criminals like ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) schemes.
It is believed to be a rebrand of the Royal ransomware, as an advisory from the FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) stated last year. The cybercriminals behind the Royal gang were believed to be connected to the Conti scheme, one of the most notorious and scrutinized communities in Russian cybercrime.
Cyble Inc ☛ AMEOS Group Shuts Down Systems After Potential Data Breach
The Zurich-headquartered healthcare organization, which operates more than 100 facilities across Switzerland, Austria, and Germany, confirmed that attackers were able to briefly infiltrate its IT systems despite “extensive security mechanisms.”
