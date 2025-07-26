news
Upgrading or Moving From Vista 10 to GNU/Linux
-
TechRadar ☛ Can't (or won't) upgrade to Windows 11, but afraid to switch from Windows 10 to Linux? This app might make the transition easy
Those whose PC doesn't support Windows 11 - or people who just plain don't like Microsoft's newest OS, and don't want to leave Windows 10 for it - could, at some point down the line, have another option in terms of a way to switch to Linux instead.
Neowin picked up on a project that's a Windows-to-Linux migration tool, enabling you to shift across all your files and settings - as well as installed apps - from Windows 10 over to Linux.
-
Make Use Of ☛ You Don’t Have to Ditch Windows—Dual-Booting Linux Is Easier Than You Think [Ed: Well, but Windows can sabotage GNU/Linux at any time]
With Windows 10 going away soon, many of us are considering jumping ship to Linux. Thankfully, you don't have to ditch Windows entirely to start using Linux; running two OSes is easier than you think.