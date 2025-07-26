Upgrading or Moving From Vista 10 to GNU/Linux

Those whose PC doesn't support Windows 11 - or people who just plain don't like Microsoft's newest OS, and don't want to leave Windows 10 for it - could, at some point down the line, have another option in terms of a way to switch to Linux instead.

Neowin picked up on a project that's a Windows-to-Linux migration tool, enabling you to shift across all your files and settings - as well as installed apps - from Windows 10 over to Linux.