news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 26, 2025



Quoting: Understanding ODF File Types: .odt, .ods, .odp, and Beyond - The Document Foundation Blog —

Think of .odt as the open counterpart to .docx. It’s the default file format for LibreOffice Writer. You can use it for everything from a quick grocery list to a dissertation.

What’s great about .odt is that it’s built on open standards. That means anyone can build software to read or write it without jumping through legal hoops. It also means you’re not tied to one company’s ecosystem, which is increasingly important when you think about long-term access to your own data.

Yes, you can open .odt files in Word – and yes, the formatting usually holds up pretty well. Not perfect, but usable.