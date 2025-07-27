news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 27, 2025



Quoting: My favorite Linux graphic desktop environment will soon prod you if your printer ink is low —

In my bid to find a new home for my older PC after Windows 10 loses support, I've been dipping a toe into several different Linux distros. The one I'm settled in with right now is Fedora with KDE Plasma pre-installed, and I've been really loving it so far. I think it'll take a lot for me to move away from KDE Plasma; for the time being, it's basically my forever home.

The cool thing about being a fan of KDE Plasma is that the developers keep everyone updated on what's going on behind the scenes. While the next version of KDE Plasma will be 6.4.4, people are working hard on features that will make their debut in version 6.5.0 when it is released. And one of those features is looking like it'd be a winner for anyone who hates discovering that their printer ran out of ink after sending the print job over.