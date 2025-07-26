news
Games: Steam Deck, Fight or Kite, Benchmarks, and DOOM
-
Ava ☛ steam deck full tv entertainment setup
I have used the Steam Deck as a PC in the past, attaching a keyboard, mouse and screen to it via the dock and using it in Desktop Mode, so if that is something that interests you (maybe to try out Linux?), you can do that. You will see a KDE Plasma desktop and it uses Flatpak and a Discover section where you can easily install from a catalogue. This comes in handy for the TV setup as well.
-
Fight or Kite: I MMO on a Linux PC and you can too
We’re going to try something a little bit different this time around in Fight or Kite, largely because I’m doing something a bit different now: gaming on a newly built Linux PC. It turns out it’s not actually all that difficult these days, and the performance you can get from Linux is nothing to sneeze at either! Gone are the days of half-a-dozen CDs with all sorts of questions and issues with drivers. A lot of the hard work has been done for us so we can get back to gaming quicker – without all of that Windows bloat.
Now, the amount of AI and other jazz Microsoft continues to add to the base OS really is beginning to be a bit too much, but I’m not some kind of a hater when it comes to Windows, so don’t take this whole thing the wrong way. In all honesty, the reason I chose to go Linux on this build was primarily driven by two (admittedly stupid) factors: I am very scatterbrained and very cheap. Yes, I bought all the necessary gear to build my new PC, and once I was done, I realized I had completely forgotten I’d need to buy a copy of Windows. Well, I figured, it cost me nothing but a bit of time to try Linux, and if that fails, there’s nothing stopping me from buying a copy when the cash flow frees up again.
-
Benchmarks show AMD is still the best for Linux gaming, but ray tracing holds it back – and it’s not the only thing
-
Android Authority ☛ You can finally run Doom and other graphical apps in Android's Linux Terminal
The Linux Terminal app that Google introduced earlier this year is one of the most exciting new features in Android, not for what it currently does but for what it can potentially do. The Terminal app lets you boot up an instance of Debian in a virtual machine, allowing you to run full-fledged Linux apps that aren’t available on Android. Unfortunately, the current version of the Terminal app is limited to running command line programs, but that’s set to change in the near future. In the new Android Canary build that Google released today, the Terminal app now lets you run graphical Linux apps.
Earlier this year, we ran a Linux port of Doom in Android’s Terminal app to showcase the app’s upcoming graphical capabilities. For months, Google has been working to add hardware acceleration support and a full graphical environment to the Linux Terminal, but the company never pushed these features to any public builds, requiring us to compile Android from source to try them out.