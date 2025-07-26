Games: Steam Deck, Fight or Kite, Benchmarks, and DOOM

We’re going to try something a little bit different this time around in Fight or Kite, largely because I’m doing something a bit different now: gaming on a newly built Linux PC. It turns out it’s not actually all that difficult these days, and the performance you can get from Linux is nothing to sneeze at either! Gone are the days of half-a-dozen CDs with all sorts of questions and issues with drivers. A lot of the hard work has been done for us so we can get back to gaming quicker – without all of that Windows bloat.

Now, the amount of AI and other jazz Microsoft continues to add to the base OS really is beginning to be a bit too much, but I’m not some kind of a hater when it comes to Windows, so don’t take this whole thing the wrong way. In all honesty, the reason I chose to go Linux on this build was primarily driven by two (admittedly stupid) factors: I am very scatterbrained and very cheap. Yes, I bought all the necessary gear to build my new PC, and once I was done, I realized I had completely forgotten I’d need to buy a copy of Windows. Well, I figured, it cost me nothing but a bit of time to try Linux, and if that fails, there’s nothing stopping me from buying a copy when the cash flow frees up again.