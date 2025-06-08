Operating Systems: The High-level OS Challenge and Rust Packaging Model and Rust Packaging Model GNU Guix

If you've ever struggled with Rust packaging, here's some good news!

We have changed to a simplified Rust packaging model that is easier to automate and allows for modification, replacement and deletion of dependencies at the same time. The new model will significantly reduce our Rust packaging time and will help us to improve both package availability and quality.

Those changes are currently on the rust-team branch, slated to be merged in the coming weeks.

How good is the news? Migration of our current Rust package collection, 150+ applications with 3600+ dependency libraries, only took two weeks, all by one person! :)

See #387, if you want to track the current progress and give feedback. I'll request merging the rust-team branch when the pull request is merged. After merging the branch, a news entry will be issued for guix pull .

Upcoming changes

The previous packaging model for Rust in Guix would map one crate (Rust package) to one Guix package. This seemed to make sense but there's a fundamental mismatch here: while Guix packages—from applications like GIMP and Inkscape to C libraries like GnuTLS and Nettle—are meant to be compiled independently, Rust applications are meant to be compiled as a single unit together with all the crates they depend on, recursively. That mismatch meant that Guix would build each crate independently, but that build output was of no use at all.