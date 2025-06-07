news
Audiocasts/Shows: Hackaday Podcast and Going Linux
-
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 324: Ribbon Microphone From A Gumstick, Texture From A Virtual Log, And A Robot Arm From PVC
This week, Hackaday’s Elliot Williams and Kristina Panos joined forces to bring you the latest news, mystery sound, and of course, a big bunch of hacks from the previous week.
-
Going Linux ☛ Going Linux #468 · How to try GNU/Linux without affecting your current system Pt. 1
Today, we're tackling a question we hear a lot: "How can I try GNU/Linux without messing up my current computer?" It's a great question, and the answer is often simpler than you might think. One of the easiest ways is to use a USB drive.